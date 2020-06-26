Dr Disrespect has been banned on Twitch

Dr Disrespect was banned on Twitch today for an unknown reason.

The StreamerBans Twitter account, which automatically tracks partner bans on the platform, posted that the Doc had been banned at 2:01pm CT on June 26.

At time of writing, it’s unclear what this ban is for. His pinned tweet on his Twitter says that he was scheduled to go live at 12pm CT today, but navigating to Dr Disrespect’s Twitch channel shows that it’s inaccessible.

It’s possible that the ban could be DMCA-related. A recent wave of DMCA claims on Twitch streamers has struck the industry, forcing broadcasters to play royalty-free music on stream or face heavy consequences.

Screengrab via Twitch

The Doc was previously banned in the summer of 2019, but it was a temporary and short suspension. The punishment was for bringing his camera crew into the bathroom at E3.

This article will be updated with more information as it becomes available.