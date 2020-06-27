Twitch refunds Dr Disrespect subscribers after channel ban

Hours after Dr Disrespect was banned from Twitch, the streaming service has begun issuing refunds to his subscribers.

Twitch sent many of Dr Disrespect’s subscribers an email today, saying their subscription to his channel would be refunded and the money used on the subscription would appear in their bank statement within five business days, according to Dexerto.

Twitch have cancelled subscriptions to Dr Disrespect's channel and are sending out refunds. His emotes are also no longer available.



ℹ️ – https://t.co/osXf7poTTF



Here's the email sent out to all subs: pic.twitter.com/YPBkzoV7nP — DEXERTO.COM (@Dexerto) June 27, 2020

Earlier in the day, Twitch suddenly banned Dr Disrespect. While some initially speculated it may be due to DMCA copyright strikes, which have plagued numerous content creators over the past month, the ban is reportedly permanent. Esports insider Rod “Slasher” Breslau reported soon after the ban that it was not a temporary one and that it was not DMCA-related.

The Doc was previously banned in 2019 when he entered a bathroom at E3 with a camera. In that instance, he could not stream on the platform for two weeks. Per Twitch’s policy, it does not reveal the reason or length of ban to anyone except the streamer.

In a statement today, Twitch said it will “take appropriate action when we have evidence that a streamer has acted in violation of our Community Guidelines or Terms of Service. These apply to all streamers regardless of status or prominence in the community.” The statement did not say which part of its Community Guidelines or ToS Dr Disrespect violated.