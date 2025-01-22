Shroud’s Fragathon streams raise staggering amounts of money for charity

One of the most popular FPS faces, Shroud and other popular streamers have raised over $260k through his Fragathon streams on Twitch where he is donating everything to St Jude’s charity.

In a YouTube video, Shroud went over the tragic incident of losing his dad to lung cancer, and said he wanted to support the people who are going through similar situations. Instead of a regular subathon on Twitch where fans can donate to keep extending the stream, he’s doing a Fragathon, where each elimination inside whatever game he’s playing is worth one dollar.

Make sure to stop by Shroud’s fragathon streams and do your part. Screenshot via Shroud on Twitch

The subs and donations to his streams are going to increase a multiplier and make each kill worth even more. Each of these donations, subscriptions, and even bits are going toward the charity. He also has a merch shop, where all the purchases contribute directly to the cause.

Of course, Shroud isn’t alone in tackling this gargantuan challenge and he has already invited multiple big names like iiTzTimmy, Jacksepticeye, Ludwig, and many others who have joined him on a LAN set-up at his place to help raise money for the cause. Apart from streaming, he is also doing real-life events and challenges which are also increasing the money being donated.

In terms of games, Marvel Rivals has been Shroud’s most-played game so far in the Fragathon, and he has even gone so far as to say that he “genuinely” might be playing the game for the rest of his life. He also revealed he might even own an esports team for Marvel Rivals after the donation amount hits a particular figure, and he’s going to reveal that figure soon to the viewers.

Apart from Marvel Rivals, he has also tried his hands at Counter-Strike 2, even indies like Ready or Not and Heroes of the Hammerwatch 2 for the viewers.

As time of writing, Shroud has gathered $268,386 from his charity streams, and he still has two more weeks to pump up the amount and donate it to the charity. Shroud’s Fragathon is not coming to a halt soon, as he’s going to continue the charity streams til Feb. 8.

