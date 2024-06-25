Forgot password
Dr Disrespect confirms he sent ‘inappropriate’ messages to ‘individual minor’ on Twitch, denies legal wrongdoing

The streamer confirmed some previously reported allegations, but fans still have questions.
Adam Snavely
  and 
Scott Robertson
|
Published: Jun 25, 2024 01:26 pm

Guy “Dr Disrespect” Beahm has finally gone into more detail about the allegations surrounding his ban from Twitch and confirmed he sent “inappropriate” messages to a minor. But the statement has left many fans with more questions.

In a post to X/Twitter today, Beahm addressed ex-Twitch staff’s allegations as to his 2020 Twitch ban, his removal from the game studio he co-founded, Midnight Society, and subsequent follow-up reports on the matter with additional sources from The Verge and Bloomberg. In the statement, Beahm confirmed there were Twitch whisper conversations with “an individual minor” in 2017 that were “casual, mutual conversations that sometimes leaned too much in the direction of being inappropriate.” In the same statement, Beahm said he took full responsibility for those actions “from a moral standpoint,” but denied he was a pedophile or predator, saying there were no “real intentions” behind those messages.

“I should have never entertained these conversations to begin with,” Beahm wrote. “That’s on me. That’s on me as an adult, a husband and a father.” Beahm apologized to his “team, community, [and] industry friends” in his statement. Beahm also said no criminal charges were ever brought against him and “nothing illegal happened.” Beahm did not address the allegation that he asked a minor about their plans at TwitchCon but said he “never even met the individual.”

In reply to his post, several commenters expressed their support for Beahm, while many others pointed out that Beahm edited out the term “minor” from the original statement before restoring it later after people drew attention to it.

In addition to being removed from Midnight Society, all Dr Disrespect merchandise and references have been removed from longtime sponsor Turtle Beach’s website. At the end of his most recent stream from June 24, Beahm told viewers he was considering a long hiatus, but in today’s statement, he said he’s “not fucking going anywhere.”

