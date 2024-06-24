Forgot password
Dr Disrespect dropped by game studio he helped found after Twitch ban allegations resurface: ‘We needed to act’

The game dev studio has acted quickly.
Published: Jun 24, 2024 04:05 pm

Midnight Society, the game studio co-founded by Dr Disrespect, has severed its relationship with one of its original co-founders in the wake of allegations made against the streamer.

In a post on the company’s X account, Midnight Society stated that it was made aware of allegations against Dr Disrespect, whose real name is Guy Beahm, this past Friday evening. While the studio doesn’t explicitly state what the allegations are, the Friday evening time window lines up with the allegations made by former Twitch staff members.

“We assumed his innocence and began speaking with parties involved,” Midnight Society’s post reads. “And in order to maintain our principles and standards as a studio and individuals, we needed to act. For this reason, we are terminating our relationship with Guy Beahm immediately.”

“While these facts are difficult to hear and even more difficult to accept, it is our duty to act with dignity on behalf of all individuals involved, especially the fifty-five developers and families we have employed along with our community of players,” the post concludes. As of writing, Guy Beahm is still listed as a co-founder on the Midnight Society website’s About page.

Midnight Society was founded by Beahm, a former game and level designer for Call of Duty, and three other game dev/esports veterans. However, it’s been billed as Dr Disrespect’s studio since its December 2021 reveal. Since the company’s inception, the studio has been working on the online multiplayer extraction shooter DEADROP.

Prior to the announcement from Midnight Society, Dr Disrespect said during an Elden Ring stream that he had a “planned vacation” that he was thinking about beginning early, and that he didn’t know how long said vacation would last before subsequently ending stream.

