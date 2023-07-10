Dr Disrespect’s game gets next major update in DEADROP Snapshot VI

Dr Disrespect’s game studio Midnight Society is poised to give its dedicated fans the next piece of DEADROP early access content tomorrow in what is called “Snapshot VI.”

In a 26-second teaser video posted to social media today, Doc himself did some narrations to imply that the game’s newest feature to be unveiled will allow players to buy back items using currency by visiting a vendor of some sort.

In a reply to its own post, Midnight Society noted that players will be able to get into “Snapshot VI” tomorrow. The account even linked a YouTube livestream that is set for 5pm CT tomorrow for players to learn more about what DEADROP has coming.

Early access to DEADROP was restricted to people who claimed a “Founder Pass” that was limited to 10,000 people. Gameplay of DEADROP was originally unveiled almost exactly one year ago at the end of July 2022. Since then, there have been numerous snapshots, with the most recent one dropping in March of this year.

DEADROP is a vertical extraction shooter that is set to be a free-to-play player-vs-player-vs-environment title and it will be on Unreal Engine 5. The game is for PC only and there is no listed official release date. It is the first project that Dr Disrespect and Midnight Society have undertaken since the Two-Time founded the studio in December 2021.

