Esports organizations and content creators have made major strides into areas outside of simply playing video games in the last several years. From fashion to sports, television, and music, the people best known for playing games online are now some of the most famous figures in broader pop culture.

Lately, these orgs and creators have branched into game development, seeking to help create the next popular games that can become streaming and esports hits instead of waiting for the next big thing. That includes massive orgs like 100 Thieves, who announced the beginning stages of “Project X” earlier this year.

Never one to be outdone, Dr Disrespect also created his own game studio and has teased their game several times over the past several months. The streamer and former Call of Duty dev has always been outspoken with his opinions on different games. Now, the Doc has put his money where his mouth is and officially unveiled his first game: DEADROP.

Here’s everything we know about the game so far.

What is DEADROP?

Dr Disrespect and his studio, Midnight Society, describe DEADROP as “the first Vertical Extraction Shooter.” Extraction shooters include games like Escape from Tarkov, and typically follow a gameplay pattern similar to battle royales. The main difference with most extraction shooters is that instead of simply competing to eliminate all other players in the game, players tend to load into the map in search of looting weapons and other in-game items deemed valuable. In contrast, other players and AI factions contend for the same items.

Once a player or team has found the items they’ve been after, they head to extraction points. Successfully exiting the map means the player gets to keep the loot they’ve found while on the map while dying before that point usually means they lose their progress made during the game.

The “vertical” portion of DEADROP seems to be what its developers think is what sets it apart from other extraction shooters, and that becomes even more clear when considering the play on “drop” in the game’s title, as well as the game’s logo, a skull with a downwards arrow. The maps in DEADROP will trade the expansive spaces that take place on just one or two vertical planes with massive buildings, and players will need to traverse up and down these buildings instead of traveling across open plains and through dense forests.

The game’s lore calls these buildings “Refiner States,” and the resources players will be tasked with collecting “Space Dust,” a drug made from refined pollutants collected from the stratosphere. There will be multiple factions players will either play as or battle against, which include the Skins, Syns, and Cleaners.

The studio has said in a blog post that the ultimate gameplay goal for DEADROP is “arena shooter level design with the scale and scope of battle royale player counts,” while also capturing the intense feeling of extraction shooter sessions. Whatever DEADROP ends up being, it’s safe to say the game will be ambitious.

Does DEADROP have NFTs?

DEADROP does include NFTs. While the game is still in a fairly early development stage, it has already sold a set of Founders Passes. These Founders Passes gave those players that purchased them to play early builds of the game and comes with an NFT character that serves as Founder members character in DEADROP. These characters have “VisorCortexes,” which are the minted and procedurally-generated portion of these characters that will be unique to each person that buys a Founders Pass.

Members that buy Founders Passes become known as “Variants” in Midnight Society’s lingo. According to Midnight Society, more access passes will become available as time goes on, introducing new Variants into their ranks, and the NFT portion of these access passes are made using “environment-friendly NFT technology.”