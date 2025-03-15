Amouranth home invasion suspects charged by U.S. government, all revealed to be teenagers

Court documents obtained by FOX 26 Houston revealed that the alleged perpetrators of the March 2 home invasion and robbery attempt in connection to controversial Kick streamer Amouranth have been charged, and three out of the four have been identified.

A little less than two weeks ago, Amouranth was the alleged victim of a home invasion attempt, posting on X (formerly Twitter) at 10:55pm CT on March 2, “I’m being too robbed at gunpoint,” quickly following up with another post saying “this is not a prank help,” with the suspects also allegedly pistol-whipping her and demanding crypto.

Current reporting indicates that she led the home invaders to his husband, Nick Lee, who fired at the suspects, who fled the scene at that point. Amouranth shared security footage of the incident a day later, writing on X, “The pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I learned how to do in boxing. Blood was streaming down my head and my hands where[sic] beat brown.”

The court documents reviewed by FOX 26 Houston suggest that the Harris County District Clerk’s Office identified four suspects. Three of them have been named, and each of them has been charged with Aggravated Kidnapping and Aggravated Robbery with a Deadly Weapon.

Disturbingly, the alleged perpetrators are 16, 17, 18, and 19 years old, respectively, with the latter three being charged and named in the documents. Demarcus Morris Jr., 17, has a total bond of $150,000 totaling up from the two charges, while 18-year-old Dylan Nesho Campbell’s is at $200,000. The third named subject, 19-year-old Bryan Anthony Salazar Guerrero, has already posted his $100,000 bond and is no longer in custody. Reporting from the Houston Chronicle suggests that he was the getaway driver.

FOX 26 Houston’s reporting also notes a 16-year-old suspect who has not yet been identified at the time of writing.

Soon after this information came to light, Amouranth revealed on X that the alleged robbers took her MacBook, and the “find my” function showed that she and the supposedly shot perpetrator may have been discharged from the same hospital at a similar time. “At the time I thought they were doing something far more sinister,” she added.

