‘The pummeling felt like it would never end’: Amouranth shares security footage of armed robbery attempt

Amouranth has spoken out about the armed robbery attempt at her home on the evening of March 2 after live-posting during the encounter on social media, offering further details on the incident.

The Kick streamer shared security footage from her home in a March 3 X (formerly Twitter) video, and described the harrowing encounter with three gunmen, who Amouranth says “brought duct tape and masks and were armed with handguns.”

They kept shooting my bedroom door and then finally kicked it in pic.twitter.com/XTVwp1OYkC — Amouranth (@Amouranth) March 3, 2025

In the footage, the three masked men follow Amouranth from her house to another building. Shortly after, three loud bangs are heard at about the 25 second mark, and the masked gunmen flee while one of them says “I got shot, I got shot.”

“They beat me before this video and pistol whipped me,” she said. “The pummeling felt like it would never end and I protected my head by putting my arms up like I learned how to do in boxing. Blood was streaming down my head and my hands where[sic] beat brown.”

At 10:55pm CT on March 2, Amouranth posted “I’m being too robbed at gunpont” on X, followed up shortly after by another post saying “This is not a prank help.” She then claimed that the gunmen pulled her out of bed and yelled that they were robbing her for her cryptocurrency.

“Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence,” she said, and also included a short video of police lights outside of a gated area to her home.

The Houston Police Officers’ Union posted on X asking for anyone with “any information related to this aggravated robbery / home invasion” to “contact the Houston Police Robbery Division or Crime Stoppers of Houston.”

Amouranth says that “A trail of his blood all the way along driveway” was found and that the authorities were “forensic testing it,” additionally posting photos of her bedroom door with bullet holes in it. When someone in her replies to the video suggested she take a break from the internet, Amouranth hinted that the incident may have a lasting impact.

“Truth be told I don’t know if I’ll ever be back,” she said.

