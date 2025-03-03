Amouranth claims she was robbed at gunpoint, says she shot perpetrator: ‘I’m covered in blood … but I’m safe now’

Controversial Kick streamer Amouranth claims she was a victim of a home invasion last night, but says she is now safe after she allegedly “shot one of them.”

At 10:55pm CT on March 2, Amouranth posted on X (formerly Twitter) “I’m being too robbed at gunpoint,” quickly following up with another post saying “this is not a prank help” in an alleged home invasion. One minute later, she followed up again, saying “I believe I shot one of them they wanted crypto is what they were yelling they pulled me out of bed.”

It sounds like a harrowing ordeal. Screenshot by Dot Esports

She also claimed she was “pistol whipped” but she “got one” in the altercation, saying that she was “covered in blood but only some of it is mine.” She later posted a short video and image of the outside of a gated household with police lights flashing within.

“Was at gun point they gave me phone and said log in with gun to my head and I tweeted because calling would be a death sentence,” she said in her final post at 11:34pm CT, after saying that she was “safe” and that SWAT had arrived at 11:29pm CT. She has not followed up with any information since.

The latest episode in Amouranth’s saga comes days after she’s been under fire for anti-trans rhetoric, stemming from a clip from a recent stream where she was reacting to Asmongold content, insinuating that LGBTQIA+ activists should have been affected by recent Los Angeles wildfires.

Since then, she has doubled down by flexing that she owns “all the McDonald’s” in her city, and posting a massive message on X defending herself.

“What the ever-loving fuck have we become if instead of singling out and condemning explicitly bad people threatening bad things, we shield them behind the phalanx of their group identity and we revile those who attempt to denounce them?” she said.

This is far from the first eye-popping story to come out of Amouranth’s streaming career, after receiving numerous Twitch bans, signing a massive deal to stream on the Kick platform, and allegations of emotional manipulation and abuse from her former husband.

Dot Esports has reached out to Amouranth’s representation for comment on the incident.

