Kai Cenat’s latest celebrity adventure is a Batman-themed State Farm commercial with SZA and Jason Bateman

He might even get a role in the next DC Comics movie at this point.

Kai Cenat has really been making the Hollywood rounds lately, and for someone who started out live streaming just a few years ago from their apartment, it’s quite a come-up story.

Recommended Videos

The streamer’s latest foray into Hollywood is a new State Farm insurance company ad, themed around Batman and taking place in the fictional Gotham City, where there’s no shortage of mayhem, and no shortage of celebrities, apparently.

The ad stars Kai as an unsuspecting Gotham citizen as Batman’s rogues gallery goes ballistic all across the city, with appearances from villains like the Joker, Riddler, Two-Face, and Poison Ivy, and of course, State Farm’s own mascot Jake.

But the ad really ratcheted up the budget with other celebrities, including the stunning singer SZA as Catwoman, hugely famous influencer Jordan Howlett as Commissioner James Gordon, and actor Jason “Bate-Man” Bateman as a hapless, knock-off version of the Dark Knight.

Kai appears at the beginning of the commercial, filming the Joker with his phone as a SWAT van blows up a car behind him, and then again towards the end as he’s tied up to a bunch of explosives and about to be blown to smithereens.

Thankfully, the real Batman shows up to save the day after the villains beat the crap out of Bateman, to show what the real deal insurance of State Farm would be like in comparison. It’s a pretty funny ad, and the coolest part is that Kai does not seem out of place at all with the celebrities and iconic DC characters. In fact, he fits in quite well.

This ad is the latest chapter in the meteoric rise of Cenat, who began streaming on Twitch just four years ago, and has since gone on to make a wide array of appearances in the public sphere, rubbing elbows with celebrities at every turn.

Just last week, Cenat appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon one day, and ESPN’s First Take the next, making his rounds as he continues to grow his brand and celebrity appeal to a wider audience outside of gaming and streaming.

The streamer appears twice in the star-studded ad. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s no doubt that Cenat’s celebrity will continue to grow. The only question is, where and what will he appear in next? It feels like the sky is the limit now.

Next Poll

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy