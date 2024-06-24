Dr Disrespect addresses former Twitch staff’s claims: ‘I don’t give a f**k about this guy’

The Dr Disrespect Twitch ban saga continued today when the popular streamer went live on YouTube for the first time after allegations surrounding his removal from the platform made waves over the weekend.

The streamer, real name Guy Beahm, was suddenly banned from Twitch way back in June 2020 with no real reasons given. It’s been a topic of controversy and discussion ever since, but it’s been dormant for a while before being blown wide open this past Friday.

Will the truth ever come out? Screenshot by Dot Esports

“He got banned because got caught sexting a minor in the then existing Twitch whispers product,” said former Twitch staff Cody Conners on Twitter/X on June 21, not naming Dr Disrespect specifically. “He was trying to meet up with her at TwitchCon. The powers that be could read in plain text. Case closed, gang. No one made the wrong decision, fuck him and his boys.”

“For those that are looking for me to expand on this weekend, not gonna,” Doc said in a clip from his stream on June 24, the first time he’d been live since the Twitter skirmish. “Already said what I needed to say. I don’t give a fuck about this guy. That’s it. So, I do appreciate the donations, I do appreciate the messages. But I’d like to put it into fifth gear right off the rip, I’d like to get right into it. I think you guys know how I operate.”

Doc originally responded on June 21 by saying that “no wrongdoing was acknowledged and they paid out the whole contract,” acknowledging that his ban is “a hot topic, but this has been settled” in his own post on the same night.

“Listen, I’m obviously tied to legal obligations from the settlement with Twitch but I just need to say what I can say since this is the fucking internet,” Doc then said on June 22. “I didn’t do anything wrong, all this has been probed and settled, nothing illegal, no wrongdoing was found, and I was paid.”

Several other reporters and gaming industry members, including another former Twitch staffer, chimed in that they had heard similar. But for now, it appears that the truth behind the Doc’s ban may remain behind legal documents and up in the air as a “he said, they said” back-and-forth.

