Political streamer Destiny sued for allegedly sharing explicit videos of plaintiff without permission

In another round of controversy for the popular streamer, Steven “Destiny” Kenneth Bonnell II is facing a lawsuit regarding his alleged sharing of sexually explicit videos of another person without permission. The lawsuit was filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

The plaintiff in question, named under the anonymous pseudonym Jane Doe, filed the lawsuit against Bonnell, alleging he broke Florida’s “Sexual Cyber Harassment Statute… and other Florida laws pertaining to the right of privacy, public disclosure of private facts, and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.” The plaintiff is also seeking “injunctive relief, compensatory and punitive damages” for Bonnell’s alleged “unlawful disclosure and dissemination of intimate images and sexually explicit videos of the Plaintiff.”

The plaintiff, while maintaining anonymity of her legal name, is listed in the lawsuit as content creator Pxie, according to Tampa’s CBS news affiliate WFLA. Pxie announced she would be suing Bonnell back in January, claiming that he “sent pornographic content of me to a random 19-year-old e-girl Discord kitten whom he had never met before, and then she published it to the whole world,” according to Dexerto.

Destiny has had his fair share of controversies over the years. Image via Destiny

Bonnell posted a lengthy response to Pxie’s claims on Jan. 21 and denied any wrongdoing, saying that he is “actively pursuing criminal and civil litigation on these matters against multiple parties.”

“I want to be clear. The leak happened without my knowledge, consent, or authorization. I never had an intention for any of these images to be published,” Bonnell argued in his post, adding that he aims to not speak on the matter “until at the very least my current legal actions have run their course.”

Whatever the outcome of the lawsuit and the situation, it’s only another in the vast sea of controversies the political streamer has found himself in.

