Forsen says the ‘biggest snowflakes he knows’ aren’t the ones in support of DEI

Inclusivity in gaming remains a sensitive topic of discussion. Popular streamer Forsen has weighed in with a story of his own, saying that the “biggest snowflakes” he knows personally aren’t those who advocate for DEI—diversity, equity, and inclusion—but instead the ones who oppose it.

“I don’t give a shit about any of the people working on a game. I don’t care about behind-the-scenes shit,” Forsen said in a recent Twitch livestream shortly after watching The Act Man’s “Every Video Game Is Woke Apparently” video, where he showcased an absurd compilation that listed even the most innocuous titles like Bloons TD 6 as “woke.”

“I played a game, and I judged a game based on the game,” Forsen noted, going on to say, “The biggest snowflakes I know aren’t the DEI friends, it’s the people crying “DEI!’.”

Dragon Age Veilguard faced heavy backlash from the community due to DEI. Image via Electronic Arts

While he didn’t provide specific examples to this, it is true that other popular streamers on Twitch such as Asmongold have voiced negative views about what they see as forced DEI in video games and have called it out on his streams on games like Dragon Age Veilguard. Indeed, one of the popular comments in the LivestreamFail discussion thread reads, “Why is Forsen more progressive than XQC these days”.

While the notion that game storylines are formulated by mandatory DEI initiatives is toxic and unsubstantiated, there has been a definite shift in the business world and in the gaming industry compared to what we have seen in recent years. Last summer, Microsoft also shut down their DEI team due to what they described as “changing business needs.”

Of course, there is a much more important issue at play here: community discussions about the clip highlighted the cooking video Forsen was watching while delivering his opinions, where a person boiling steak is clearly shown

