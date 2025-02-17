Will Neff says he’ll ‘reevaluate’ OTK relationship if org can’t become ‘happier, healthier’

Actor-turned-Twitch streamer Will Neff said significant changes must be made in OTK to make it a better organization—hinting he might leave if there are no improvements.

In a now-deleted Feb. 16 stream, Will Neff addressed the constant drama surrounding OTK (One True King), the streaming org he joined in February 2023. The California-based streamer was still visibly upset over the massive layoffs by the org just a week before Christmas last year due to budget cuts. Several sponsors have distanced themselves from the org over the previous few years, with the few left also moving away just a few weeks after Asmongold’s (a founding member of OTK) controversial remarks about Palestinians.

Will reassured his viewers that OTK is listening to their concerns and that announcements regarding the changes are expected imminently.

The future looks grim for OTK. Image via OTK

While Will didn’t specify what changes the org needs to make, he insinuated he may not re-sign with the org if it fails to take a firm stance against the controversies. “If you can’t make it a better place if you can’t make it a happier, healthier place, then I’ll have to reevaluate where I stand,” he said. Considering it’s been just over a year since Will joined OTK, it’s likely that he’s keeping his options open.

It’s no surprise that Twitch has been under the radar, losing advertisers at a concerning rate since last year. With Asmongold moving away from playing games on his main channel to covering politics on his alt, many of his controversial clips have gone viral—leading to upset viewers calling OTK’s sponsors to drop the org as soon as possible.

But this may not be the only reason Will is reevaluating his future with the Austin-based organization. There were next to no group events where all the OTK members participated last year, primarily due to Malena breaking up with Nmplol and moving back to her home country, Norway. While the couple didn’t announce their breakup until September, they had been secretly separated since early 2024.

As a result, OTK now lacks the most prominent driving force behind group events, Malena, who ensured streamers showed up on time and planned everything behind the scenes. The lack of group events has also led many viewers to forget that Will is a member of OTK.

Nmplol (OTK’s founding member) has also expressed several times over the last few months how OTK members have been complacent—joking he might start a new org with his close friends like Misterarther, itsKatchii, and ExtraEmily, who have been taking the initiative to pump out collab content relentlessly.

