Category:
General

How to make Holy Water in Infinite Craft

Holy Water unlocks a lot of religious recipes.
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Mar 5, 2024 05:51 am
Holy Water Element in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Holy Water is one of the recipes you definitely want to unlock in Infinite Craft since it unlocks a ton of religious elements. So, here’s how to make it in Infinite Craft

Recommended Videos

Holy Water recipe in Infinite Craft

Elements needed to get Holy Water in Infinite Craft
Combine Water and Wine to get Holy Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s more than one way to get Holy Water in Infinite Craft, but the easiest method to make it is to combine Wine with Water. Even though it seems quite simple, it will actually take you 42 steps to get Holy Water if you’re making it from scratch. Remember, you can skip any steps if you already have the recipe unlocked. 

Here’s a step-by-step guide how to make Holy Water:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Earth +Wind =Dust
Earth +Water =Plant
Fire +Water =Steam
Dust +Earth =Planet
Water +Water =Lake
Plant +Wind =Dandelion
Planet +Steam =Steampunk
Lake +Water =Ocean
Plant +Steam =Tea
Planet +Wind =Storm
Dandelion +Dandelion =Dandelion Patch
Ocean +Steampunk =Steampunk Pirate
Storm +Tea =Tempest
Earth +Earth =Mountain
Dandelion Patch +Lake =Duck
Plant +Steampunk Pirate =Steampunk Plant
Fire +Wind =Smoke
Dust +Ocean =Sand
Tempest +Water =Tsunami
Mountain +Wind =Avalanche
Duck +Water =Duckling
Smoke +Steampunk Plant =Steampunk Tree
Dust +Water =Mud
Dust +Sand =Sandstorm
Avalanche +Tsunami =Disaster
Duck +Duckling =Family
Mud +Steampunk Tree =Swamp
Disaster +Sandstorm =Dust Bowl
Earth +Family =Farm
Plant +Swamp =Venus Flytrap
Dust Bowl +Wind =Dust Storm
Farm +Plant =Food
Fire +Steam =Engine
Dust Storm +Venus Flytrap =Dust Trap
Engine +Food =Fuel
Dust Trap +Venus Flytrap =Flypaper
Flypaper +Fuel =Glue
Earth +Farm =Field
Glue +Plant =Vine
Field +Steam =Fog
Fog +Vine =Wine
Water +Wine =Holy Water

What can you make with Holy Water in Infinite Craft?

Holy Water unlocks a ton of religious recipes. Infinite Craft counts over 200,000 different items, and there are surely some recipes I haven’t found yet. 

Here are some unique items that I got by combining Holy Water:

Ingredient OneIngredient TwoResult
Holy Water+Holy Water=Holy Lake
Baby+Holy Water=Priest
Love+Holy Water=Angel
Diamond+Holy Water=Holy Grail
Music+Holy Water=Hymn
War+Holy Water=Crusade
Curiosity+Holy Water=Miracle
Feelings+Holy Water=Baptism
related content
Read Article How to make Leviathan in Infinite Craft
Leviathan with other ingredients around it in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Leviathan in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (March 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (March 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 5, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Leviathan in Infinite Craft
Leviathan with other ingredients around it in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Leviathan in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Mar 5, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (March 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (March 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Mar 5, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight (DBD) Codes (March 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Mar 5, 2024
Author
Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.