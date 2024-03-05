How to make Holy Water in Infinite Craft

Holy Water is one of the recipes you definitely want to unlock in Infinite Craft since it unlocks a ton of religious elements. So, here’s how to make it in Infinite Craft.
Holy Water recipe in Infinite Craft
There’s more than one way to get Holy Water in Infinite Craft, but the easiest method to make it is to combine Wine with Water. Even though it seems quite simple, it will actually take you 42 steps to get Holy Water if you’re making it from scratch. Remember, you can skip any steps if you already have the recipe unlocked.
Here’s a step-by-step guide how to make Holy Water:
|Ingredient One
|Ingredient Two
|Result
|Earth
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust
|Earth
|+
|Water
|=
|Plant
|Fire
|+
|Water
|=
|Steam
|Dust
|+
|Earth
|=
|Planet
|Water
|+
|Water
|=
|Lake
|Plant
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dandelion
|Planet
|+
|Steam
|=
|Steampunk
|Lake
|+
|Water
|=
|Ocean
|Plant
|+
|Steam
|=
|Tea
|
|Planet
|+
|Wind
|=
|Storm
|Dandelion
|+
|Dandelion
|=
|Dandelion Patch
|Ocean
|+
|Steampunk
|=
|Steampunk Pirate
|Storm
|+
|Tea
|=
|Tempest
|Earth
|+
|Earth
|=
|Mountain
|Dandelion Patch
|+
|Lake
|=
|Duck
|Plant
|+
|Steampunk Pirate
|=
|Steampunk Plant
|Fire
|+
|Wind
|=
|Smoke
|Dust
|+
|Ocean
|=
|Sand
|Tempest
|+
|Water
|=
|Tsunami
|
|Mountain
|+
|Wind
|=
|Avalanche
|Duck
|+
|Water
|=
|Duckling
|Smoke
|+
|Steampunk Plant
|=
|Steampunk Tree
|Dust
|+
|Water
|=
|Mud
|Dust
|+
|Sand
|=
|Sandstorm
|Avalanche
|+
|Tsunami
|=
|Disaster
|Duck
|+
|Duckling
|=
|Family
|Mud
|+
|Steampunk Tree
|=
|Swamp
|Disaster
|+
|Sandstorm
|=
|Dust Bowl
|Earth
|+
|Family
|=
|Farm
|
|Plant
|+
|Swamp
|=
|Venus Flytrap
|Dust Bowl
|+
|Wind
|=
|Dust Storm
|Farm
|+
|Plant
|=
|Food
|Fire
|+
|Steam
|=
|Engine
|Dust Storm
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Dust Trap
|Engine
|+
|Food
|=
|Fuel
|Dust Trap
|+
|Venus Flytrap
|=
|Flypaper
|Flypaper
|+
|Fuel
|=
|Glue
|Earth
|+
|Farm
|=
|Field
|Glue
|+
|Plant
|=
|Vine
|Field
|+
|Steam
|=
|Fog
|Fog
|+
|Vine
|=
|Wine
|Water
|+
|Wine
|=
|Holy Water
What can you make with Holy Water in Infinite Craft?
Holy Water unlocks a ton of religious recipes. Infinite Craft counts over 200,000 different items, and there are surely some recipes I haven’t found yet.
Here are some unique items that I got by combining Holy Water: