How to make Holy Water in Infinite Craft

Holy Water is one of the recipes you definitely want to unlock in Infinite Craft since it unlocks a ton of religious elements. So, here’s how to make it in Infinite Craft.

Holy Water recipe in Infinite Craft

Combine Water and Wine to get Holy Water. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There’s more than one way to get Holy Water in Infinite Craft, but the easiest method to make it is to combine Wine with Water. Even though it seems quite simple, it will actually take you 42 steps to get Holy Water if you’re making it from scratch. Remember, you can skip any steps if you already have the recipe unlocked.

Here’s a step-by-step guide how to make Holy Water:

Ingredient One Ingredient Two Result Earth + Wind = Dust Earth + Water = Plant Fire + Water = Steam Dust + Earth = Planet Water + Water = Lake Plant + Wind = Dandelion Planet + Steam = Steampunk Lake + Water = Ocean Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Dandelion + Dandelion = Dandelion Patch Ocean + Steampunk = Steampunk Pirate Storm + Tea = Tempest Earth + Earth = Mountain Dandelion Patch + Lake = Duck Plant + Steampunk Pirate = Steampunk Plant Fire + Wind = Smoke Dust + Ocean = Sand Tempest + Water = Tsunami Mountain + Wind = Avalanche Duck + Water = Duckling Smoke + Steampunk Plant = Steampunk Tree Dust + Water = Mud Dust + Sand = Sandstorm Avalanche + Tsunami = Disaster Duck + Duckling = Family Mud + Steampunk Tree = Swamp Disaster + Sandstorm = Dust Bowl Earth + Family = Farm Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Dust Bowl + Wind = Dust Storm Farm + Plant = Food Fire + Steam = Engine Dust Storm + Venus Flytrap = Dust Trap Engine + Food = Fuel Dust Trap + Venus Flytrap = Flypaper Flypaper + Fuel = Glue Earth + Farm = Field Glue + Plant = Vine Field + Steam = Fog Fog + Vine = Wine Water + Wine = Holy Water

What can you make with Holy Water in Infinite Craft?

Holy Water unlocks a ton of religious recipes. Infinite Craft counts over 200,000 different items, and there are surely some recipes I haven’t found yet.

Here are some unique items that I got by combining Holy Water: