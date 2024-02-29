Category:
How to make Engine in Infinite Craft

A productive word.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 29, 2024 09:48 am
Engine in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft’s unlimited algorithm lets you craft anything you want, but not all your discoveries are worth as much as an Engine. If you are wondering how to build a productive Engine and create more out of it in Infinite Craft, this guide is just for you.

How to craft an Engine in Infinite Craft

Engine recipe in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making an Engine in Infinite Craft is as simple as combining Steam with Fire. There may be more ways to get it, but this is definitely the fastest way. Fire is one of the four basic elements, so you don’t have to unlock it. Steam, on the other hand, requires unlocking, but it’s just a two-step process. 

Here are all the steps you need to take to get Engine in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Fire+Water=Steam
Steam+Fire=Engine

That’s it. Of course, you can take a longer route to discover it if your goal is to unlock as many elements as possible. If you are in for this challenge, I suggest combining Fuel with Fire to get Engine. Here are all the steps you need to take for this option. 

Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Water+Water=Lake
Lake+Water=Ocean
Ocean+Water=Fish
Fire+Fire=Volcano
Volcano+Fire=Lava
Lava+Water=Stone
Stone+Fish=Fossil
Earth+Fossil=Oil
Oil+Fire=Fuel
Fuel+Fire=Engine

There you have it. Instead of just Engine, you have nine new elements to work with in Infinite Craft

Best Engine combinations to try in Infinite Craft

Like in real life, Engine can act as a building block for many elements in Infinite Craft. Here are some of the best combinations I came across while experimenting with it. 

Ingredient one+Ingredient two=Result
Engine+Wind=Windmill
Engine+Electricity=Car
Engine+Car=Racecar
Engine+Laser=Laser Cannon
Engine+Light=Headlight
Engine+Robot=Transformer
Engine+Rainforest=Tank
Engine+Chocolate=Chocolate Train

Yes, it can get very quirky, especially if you have no goal. While you are at it, you can also check out our list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos that will surely help you unlock many elements from your wishlist. 

