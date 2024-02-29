How to make Engine in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft’s unlimited algorithm lets you craft anything you want, but not all your discoveries are worth as much as an Engine. If you are wondering how to build a productive Engine and create more out of it in Infinite Craft, this guide is just for you.

How to craft an Engine in Infinite Craft

Make an Engine. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making an Engine in Infinite Craft is as simple as combining Steam with Fire. There may be more ways to get it, but this is definitely the fastest way. Fire is one of the four basic elements, so you don’t have to unlock it. Steam, on the other hand, requires unlocking, but it’s just a two-step process.

Here are all the steps you need to take to get Engine in Infinite Craft.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Fire + Water = Steam Steam + Fire = Engine

That’s it. Of course, you can take a longer route to discover it if your goal is to unlock as many elements as possible. If you are in for this challenge, I suggest combining Fuel with Fire to get Engine. Here are all the steps you need to take for this option.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Water + Water = Lake Lake + Water = Ocean Ocean + Water = Fish Fire + Fire = Volcano Volcano + Fire = Lava Lava + Water = Stone Stone + Fish = Fossil Earth + Fossil = Oil Oil + Fire = Fuel Fuel + Fire = Engine

There you have it. Instead of just Engine, you have nine new elements to work with in Infinite Craft.

Best Engine combinations to try in Infinite Craft

Like in real life, Engine can act as a building block for many elements in Infinite Craft. Here are some of the best combinations I came across while experimenting with it.

Ingredient one + Ingredient two = Result Engine + Wind = Windmill Engine + Electricity = Car Engine + Car = Racecar Engine + Laser = Laser Cannon Engine + Light = Headlight Engine + Robot = Transformer Engine + Rainforest = Tank Engine + Chocolate = Chocolate Train

Yes, it can get very quirky, especially if you have no goal. While you are at it, you can also check out our list of Infinite Craft recipes and combos that will surely help you unlock many elements from your wishlist.