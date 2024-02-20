Category:
General

How to make Car in Infinite Craft

If only it was that simple.
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 08:21 am
car in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Instead of leaving it to the precision of automated robots in factories, you can assemble your very own Car thanks to a specific recipe in Infinite Craft.



A Car can give you the rush of the wind piercing through your hair, the cooling breeze brushing against your face, and the rays of the sun scorching your skin. Unfortunately, you get none of this with Infinite Craft—it’s just a fun crafting video game. However, you can still make a Car in it.

Infinite Craft‘s wilder recipes include Kanye West and even making your own President, but if we tone things down and simplify the formula, you can easily whip together a convenient Car.

Car recipe in Infinite Craft

car elements in infinite craft
Plants are usually for decoration. | Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Unlike some of Infinite Craft‘s more outlandish combinations, a Car just needs an Engine and Plant to come together to form the vehicular transport.

Better still, it only requires a small handful of steps to make, which you can view right here:

  1. Fire + Water = Steam
  2. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  3. Earth + Water = Plant
  4. Fire + Steam = Engine
  5. Smoke + Steam = Cloud
  6. Engine + Plant = Car

Cancel the call to the dealership: you now have your very own Car. Not only was it not very difficult, but you can use Car in conjunction with a bunch of other recipes. It combines nicely with Light Saber to make Knight Rider, with Mud to make a Rally Car, and even with Electricity to make a Tesla.

There are tons of other Infinite Craft recipes and combos to toy around with, and if you’re struggling, you can also seek assistance in the form of the Infinite Craft Solver if you’re unsure of how to make something else.

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.