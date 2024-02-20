How to make President in Infinite Craft

It’s likely that neither you nor I will ever become President, so let’s see how to legally craft and grow your own President courtesy of Infinite Craft.

There are endless possibilities in Infinite Craft, with players finding unique combinations daily—which are made possible by Infinite Craft’s use of AI in its creation.

Being President usually requires a multi-year process of campaigns, propaganda, and elections, with years of hard work potentially going up in smoke in the blink of an eye. But Infinite Craft allows you to bypass all of this to become President—sort of.

President recipe in Infinite Craft

I’m saying nothing. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main elements you need to make President in Infinite Craft are Booger and Trump, which could take some concerted effort if you don’t have the existing materials already.

From start to finish, this process will require over 30 steps en-route to the President element, so here’s the complete breakdown of the method:

Water + Wind = Wave Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Earth + Wind = Dust Water + Wave = Tsunami Fire + Steam = Engine Fire + Wind = Smoke Earth + Fire = Lava Plant + Water = Swamp Dust + Plant = Pollen Steam + Tsunami = Titanic Plant + Wind = Dandelion Dust + Engine = Vacuum Dust + Earth = Planet Engine + Plant = Car Earth + Tsunami = Island Lava + Smoke = Volcano Pollen + Swamp = Allergy Dandelion + Titanic = Iceberg Planet + Vacuum = Black Hole Car + Engine = Racecar Earth + Island = Continent Engine + Swamp = Train Allergy + Volcano = Sneeze Dust + Wave = Sand Plant + Smoke = Incense Black Hole + Iceberg = Dark Matter Continent + Racecar = America Sneeze + Train = Snot Incense + Sand = Snake America + Dark Matter = Trump Snake + Snot = Booger Booger + Trump = President

As you can see, it’s not quite as hard as becoming the President, but you’ll have to sit and lay down quite a few clicks to get the President element. So stop Bidening your time and get it made.

If you feel President is not enough to satiate your experimental desires, you can craft Kanye West and Spongebob Squarepants. We’re barely getting started on just how many items you can make in Infinite Craft.