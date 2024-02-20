How to make President in Infinite Craft

It’s likely that neither you nor I will ever become President, so let’s see how to legally craft and grow your own President courtesy of Infinite Craft.
There are endless possibilities in Infinite Craft, with players finding unique combinations daily—which are made possible by Infinite Craft’s use of AI in its creation.
Being President usually requires a multi-year process of campaigns, propaganda, and elections, with years of hard work potentially going up in smoke in the blink of an eye. But Infinite Craft allows you to bypass all of this to become President—sort of.
President recipe in Infinite Craft
The main elements you need to make President in Infinite Craft are Booger and Trump, which could take some concerted effort if you don’t have the existing materials already.
From start to finish, this process will require over 30 steps en-route to the President element, so here’s the complete breakdown of the method:
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Water + Wave = Tsunami
- Fire + Steam = Engine
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Plant + Water = Swamp
- Dust + Plant = Pollen
- Steam + Tsunami = Titanic
- Plant + Wind = Dandelion
- Dust + Engine = Vacuum
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Engine + Plant = Car
- Earth + Tsunami = Island
- Lava + Smoke = Volcano
- Pollen + Swamp = Allergy
- Dandelion + Titanic = Iceberg
- Planet + Vacuum = Black Hole
- Car + Engine = Racecar
- Earth + Island = Continent
- Engine + Swamp = Train
- Allergy + Volcano = Sneeze
- Dust + Wave = Sand
- Plant + Smoke = Incense
- Black Hole + Iceberg = Dark Matter
- Continent + Racecar = America
- Sneeze + Train = Snot
- Incense + Sand = Snake
- America + Dark Matter = Trump
- Snake + Snot = Booger
- Booger + Trump = President
As you can see, it’s not quite as hard as becoming the President, but you’ll have to sit and lay down quite a few clicks to get the President element. So stop Bidening your time and get it made.
If you feel President is not enough to satiate your experimental desires, you can craft Kanye West and Spongebob Squarepants. We’re barely getting started on just how many items you can make in Infinite Craft.