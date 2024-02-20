Category:
How to make President in Infinite Craft

Mr President, Infinite Craft is on the line.
Andrew Highton
Published: Feb 20, 2024 06:36 am
president in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

It’s likely that neither you nor I will ever become President, so let’s see how to legally craft and grow your own President courtesy of Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

There are endless possibilities in Infinite Craft, with players finding unique combinations daily—which are made possible by Infinite Craft’s use of AI in its creation.

Being President usually requires a multi-year process of campaigns, propaganda, and elections, with years of hard work potentially going up in smoke in the blink of an eye. But Infinite Craft allows you to bypass all of this to become President—sort of.

President recipe in Infinite Craft

booger trump and us president elements in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The main elements you need to make President in Infinite Craft are Booger and Trump, which could take some concerted effort if you don’t have the existing materials already.

From start to finish, this process will require over 30 steps en-route to the President element, so here’s the complete breakdown of the method:

  1. Water + Wind = Wave
  2. Fire + Water = Steam
  3. Earth + Water = Plant
  4. Earth + Wind = Dust
  5. Water + Wave = Tsunami
  6. Fire + Steam = Engine
  7. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  8. Earth + Fire = Lava
  9. Plant + Water = Swamp
  10. Dust + Plant = Pollen
  11. Steam + Tsunami = Titanic
  12. Plant + Wind = Dandelion
  13. Dust + Engine = Vacuum
  14. Dust + Earth = Planet
  15. Engine + Plant = Car
  16. Earth + Tsunami = Island
  17. Lava + Smoke = Volcano
  18. Pollen + Swamp = Allergy
  19. Dandelion + Titanic = Iceberg
  20. Planet + Vacuum = Black Hole
  21. Car + Engine = Racecar
  22. Earth + Island = Continent
  23. Engine + Swamp = Train
  24. Allergy + Volcano = Sneeze
  25. Dust + Wave = Sand
  26. Plant + Smoke = Incense
  27. Black Hole + Iceberg = Dark Matter
  28. Continent + Racecar = America
  29. Sneeze + Train = Snot
  30. Incense + Sand = Snake
  31. America + Dark Matter = Trump
  32. Snake + Snot = Booger
  33. Booger + Trump = President

As you can see, it’s not quite as hard as becoming the President, but you’ll have to sit and lay down quite a few clicks to get the President element. So stop Bidening your time and get it made.

If you feel President is not enough to satiate your experimental desires, you can craft Kanye West and Spongebob Squarepants. We’re barely getting started on just how many items you can make in Infinite Craft.

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.