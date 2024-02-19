It can be a fun challenge to mix and match various ingredients to try and achieve the result you’re after in Infinite Craft, but crafting is also pretty tricky, which can make creating what you want tough. The iconic cartoon character SpongeBob is a particularly difficult one.

If you want to add one of the most well-known characters of all time to your collection, here’s how to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft.

SpongeBob crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

SpongeBob can be made in Infinite Craft by combining Pineapple Under the Sea with Fish. Fish is pretty simple to make, while Pineapple Under the Sea is a lot more complex, but the overall steps for making SpongeBob aren’t too bad compared to some other recipes like Color and Change.

How to make Pineapple Under the Sea in Infinite Craft

It’s quite a process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pineapple Under the Sea is made by combining Pineapple and House to reflect the nature of SpongeBob’s iconic home. This means you need to craft both ingredients before you can actually make SpongeBob’s house.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Fire Water Steam Steam Earth Mud Mud Fire Brick Brick Brick Wall Wall Brick House Water Water Lake Wind Water Wave Wave Earth Sand Sand Lake Beach Fire Fire Volcano Volcano Beach Hawaii Earth Water Plant Plant Hawaii Pineapple Pineapple House Pineapple Under the Sea

How to make Fish in Infinite Craft

Fish is made by combining Ocean and Water. This recipe is super easy to make, especially after you went through a pretty lengthy process for Pineapple Under the Sea and already obtained the key ingredient you need for this recipe along the way, which is Lake.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Lake Ocean Ocean Water Fish

How to get SpongeBob in Infinite Craft

With Pineapple Under the Sea and Fish both unlocked, mix the two to achieve SpongeBob. You can stop here or progress a bit more to unlock his full name, which takes a couple of additional steps but is pretty easy to do.

You can stop here or do a few more combinations to get his full name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make SpongeBob Squarepants in Infinite Craft

If you want to take SpongeBob one step further to get his full name, you can mix River and SpongeBob to get SpongeBob Squarepants. Luckily for players, you already have most of what you need for this extra step.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Earth Plant Tree Tree Water River River SpongeBob SpongeBob Squarepants

Now that you have SpongeBob, there are so many other recipes in Infinite Craft you might want to try out next. You can craft other iconic characters like Goku or try making some games like Minecraft and Pokémon if you’re looking for something different.