It can be a fun challenge to mix and match various ingredients to try and achieve the result you’re after in Infinite Craft, but crafting is also pretty tricky, which can make creating what you want tough. The iconic cartoon character SpongeBob is a particularly difficult one.
If you want to add one of the most well-known characters of all time to your collection, here’s how to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft.
SpongeBob crafting recipe in Infinite Craft
SpongeBob can be made in Infinite Craft by combining Pineapple Under the Sea with Fish. Fish is pretty simple to make, while Pineapple Under the Sea is a lot more complex, but the overall steps for making SpongeBob aren’t too bad compared to some other recipes like Color and Change.
How to make Pineapple Under the Sea in Infinite Craft
Pineapple Under the Sea is made by combining Pineapple and House to reflect the nature of SpongeBob’s iconic home. This means you need to craft both ingredients before you can actually make SpongeBob’s house.
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Fire
|Water
|Steam
|Steam
|Earth
|Mud
|Mud
|Fire
|Brick
|Brick
|Brick
|Wall
|Wall
|Brick
|House
|Water
|Water
|Lake
|Wind
|Water
|Wave
|Wave
|Earth
|Sand
|Sand
|Lake
|Beach
|Fire
|Fire
|Volcano
|Volcano
|Beach
|Hawaii
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Hawaii
|Pineapple
|Pineapple
|House
|Pineapple Under the Sea
How to make Fish in Infinite Craft
Fish is made by combining Ocean and Water. This recipe is super easy to make, especially after you went through a pretty lengthy process for Pineapple Under the Sea and already obtained the key ingredient you need for this recipe along the way, which is Lake.
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Water
|Lake
|Ocean
|Ocean
|Water
|Fish
How to get SpongeBob in Infinite Craft
With Pineapple Under the Sea and Fish both unlocked, mix the two to achieve SpongeBob. You can stop here or progress a bit more to unlock his full name, which takes a couple of additional steps but is pretty easy to do.
How to make SpongeBob Squarepants in Infinite Craft
If you want to take SpongeBob one step further to get his full name, you can mix River and SpongeBob to get SpongeBob Squarepants. Luckily for players, you already have most of what you need for this extra step.
|First ingredient
|Second ingredient
|Result
|Earth
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Water
|River
|River
|SpongeBob
|SpongeBob Squarepants
Now that you have SpongeBob, there are so many other recipes in Infinite Craft you might want to try out next. You can craft other iconic characters like Goku or try making some games like Minecraft and Pokémon if you’re looking for something different.