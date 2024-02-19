Category:
General

How to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft

Are you ready, kids?
Image of Kacee Fay
Kacee Fay
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 01:11 pm
SpongeBob in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

It can be a fun challenge to mix and match various ingredients to try and achieve the result you’re after in Infinite Craft, but crafting is also pretty tricky, which can make creating what you want tough. The iconic cartoon character SpongeBob is a particularly difficult one.

Recommended Videos

If you want to add one of the most well-known characters of all time to your collection, here’s how to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft.

SpongeBob crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

SpongeBob can be made in Infinite Craft by combining Pineapple Under the Sea with Fish. Fish is pretty simple to make, while Pineapple Under the Sea is a lot more complex, but the overall steps for making SpongeBob aren’t too bad compared to some other recipes like Color and Change.

How to make Pineapple Under the Sea in Infinite Craft

The recipe for Pineapple Under the Sea.
It’s quite a process. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pineapple Under the Sea is made by combining Pineapple and House to reflect the nature of SpongeBob’s iconic home. This means you need to craft both ingredients before you can actually make SpongeBob’s house.

First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
FireWaterSteam
SteamEarthMud
MudFireBrick
BrickBrickWall
WallBrickHouse
WaterWaterLake
WindWaterWave
WaveEarthSand
SandLakeBeach
FireFireVolcano
VolcanoBeachHawaii
EarthWaterPlant
PlantHawaiiPineapple
PineappleHousePineapple Under the Sea

How to make Fish in Infinite Craft

Fish is made by combining Ocean and Water. This recipe is super easy to make, especially after you went through a pretty lengthy process for Pineapple Under the Sea and already obtained the key ingredient you need for this recipe along the way, which is Lake.

First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
WaterLakeOcean
OceanWaterFish

How to get SpongeBob in Infinite Craft

With Pineapple Under the Sea and Fish both unlocked, mix the two to achieve SpongeBob. You can stop here or progress a bit more to unlock his full name, which takes a couple of additional steps but is pretty easy to do.

The recipe for SpongeBob in Infinite Craft.
You can stop here or do a few more combinations to get his full name. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make SpongeBob Squarepants in Infinite Craft

If you want to take SpongeBob one step further to get his full name, you can mix River and SpongeBob to get SpongeBob Squarepants. Luckily for players, you already have most of what you need for this extra step.

First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
EarthPlantTree
TreeWaterRiver
RiverSpongeBobSpongeBob Squarepants

Now that you have SpongeBob, there are so many other recipes in Infinite Craft you might want to try out next. You can craft other iconic characters like Goku or try making some games like Minecraft and Pokémon if you’re looking for something different.

related content
Read Article How to make Kanye West in Infinite Craft
Kanye West in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Kanye West in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to make Windmill in Infinite Craft
windmill element in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Windmill in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to make Football in Infinite Craft
Football on a football field.
Category:
General
General
How to make Football in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to make a Brick in Infinite Craft
Brick recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make a Brick in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Kanye West in Infinite Craft
Kanye West in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Kanye West in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to make Windmill in Infinite Craft
windmill element in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Windmill in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to make Football in Infinite Craft
Football on a football field.
Category:
General
General
How to make Football in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 19, 2024
Read Article How to make a Brick in Infinite Craft
Brick recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make a Brick in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All NBA 2K Mobile codes (February 2024): Get Energy Recharges, Wheel Spins, Free Player Cards, and more
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024

Author

Kacee Fay
General Gaming Staff Writer at Dot Esports covering a wide array of topics including Minecraft, Disney Dreamlight Valley, Phasmophobia, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.