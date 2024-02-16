Some items are pretty intuitive to create in Infinite Craft if you take the time to think about what you’re working on, but complex concepts like Change can be a lot trickier to make.

This is certainly one of the tougher and more ambitious recipes you can go after, but it’s a pretty important ingredient to have, so here’s how to make Change in Infinite Craft.

Change crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

You can make Change in Infinite Craft by combining Obama and Hope. Like all recipes, there are countless ways to actually reach Change, but I found this one to be the most efficient.

It’s not an easy ingredient to make. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You also unlock some other useful ingredients along the way to creating Change, so even though it’s going to take a lot of mixing, you’re going to have access to all kinds of new items as a reward for your hard work.

How to make Obama in Infinite Craft

Obama can be crafted using Human and President. For this process, it’s best to make Human first since you need this ingredient by itself and in combination with President to create Obama.

There are a lot of other ingredients you need to make to actually unlock Human and President, which makes the process of crafting Obama quite long, so follow these steps carefully.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Fire Steam Earth Steam Mud Planet Fog Venus Venus Mud Adam Adam Venus Eve Eve Adam Human Water Earth Plant Plant Plant Tree Tree Tree Forest Forest Tree Wood Wood Tree Paper Steam Fire Engine Engine Engine Rocket Water Wind Wave Wave Tree Surfboard Water Water Lake Lake Lake Ocean Ocean Surfboard Surfer Paper Surfer Paperboy Paper Paperboy Newspaper Newspaper Rocket Space Space Space Planet Planet Planet Star Newspaper Star Celebrity Rocket Earth Moon Celebrity Moon Lunatic Celebrity Lunatic Politician Politician Human President Human President Obama

How to make Hope in Infinite Craft

Focus on making Rainbow so you can unlock Hope. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Since you made Obama first, crafting Hope is a lot easier since you only need to make Rainbow to combine with Obama. The recipe for Rainbow has quite a few steps too, but it’s nowhere near as complex as Obama.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Fire Steam Water Steam Cloud Cloud Water Rain Earth Fire Lava Lava Earth Stone Stone Lava Obsidian Obsidian Steam Glass Glass Fire Lens Lens Fire Magnifying Glass Magnifying Glass Rain Rainbow Obama Rainbow Hope

How to get Change in Infinite Craft

With Hope and Obama made, all you need to do is combine these two ingredients to unlock Change. You can use Change in other important recipes like Color, so it’s a pretty helpful ingredient to have.

Infinite Craft has many recipes and crafting combinations you can try out, and even ingredients that don’t seem all that exciting on their own like Fossil, Paradox, and Dust are important for creating more exciting things like Star Wars and Pokémon. Change might seem like a simple ingredient, but it’s sure to help you create so many wonderful things.