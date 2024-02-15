Category:
How to make Fossil in Infinite Craft

Excavate the answer.
The recipe for Fossil.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

You’ll travel to the future, the past, and everything in between as you concoct different recipes in Infinite Craft. One of the recipes of the past is Fossil, which is an important and relatively easy ingredient to unlock.

Unlocking any new ingredient allows you access to a whole new world of crafting opportunities, so you need to unlock as many as you can if you want to craft whatever you desire. Here’s how you can craft Fossil in Infinite Craft.

Fossil crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

Fossil is made in Infinite Craft by combining Stone with Plant, which is one of the easier recipes you’ll come across in this game. Many other ingredients have super complex recipes that require a lot of different steps and the creation of various other ingredients, but luckily for players, Fossil is quite simple. This makes it a really great recipe to add to your collection early on since you don’t need much to unlock it.

How to make Stone in Infinite Craft

Stone is easily made in just two steps by mixing Lava with Earth. Earth is one of your starting ingredients, so you don’t need to do anything to create it, but Lava requires one mixing combination to unlock.

First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
EarthFireLava
LavaEarthStone
The recipe for Stone in Infinite Craft.
Just two steps will get you there. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make Plant in Infinite Craft

Plant is one of the most basic recipes in Infinite Craft and can be made using two of your starter ingredients, which are Water and Earth. This is a staple ingredient for many recipes beyond Fossil, so unlocking it early on will help you find many more combinations.

First ingredientSecond ingredientResult
WaterEarthPlant

How to get Fossil in Infinite Craft

After making Stone and Plant, you can then combine these two to unlock Fossil. Fossil can be used to create all kinds of other recipes in Infinite Craft, like Dinosaur, Amber, and so much more.

From Goku to America and Paradox, you never know what you might discover next in Infinite Craft, so get out there and try out some fresh combinations with your new ingredient to see what you can craft now.

Category:
