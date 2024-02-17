Does Infinite Craft use AI?

Besides taking the internet by storm, Infinite Craft’s odd combinations and endless possibilities has got many players wondering if it’s fueled by artificial intelligence. If you are wondering whether your new favorite browser game uses AI, you’re at the right place for an answer.

Does Infinite Craft run on AI?

Yes, Infinite Craft makes use of generative AI software to offer players the infinite playground where the magic happens.

Make America. Screenshot by Dot Esports

According to developer Neal Agarwal, Infinite Craft is built on Facebook’s Llama 2, a modern large language model that gets you the quirky results every time you combine two elements, even if they aren’t meant to be together. The game’s servers are hosted by a cloud service called Together AI, which specializes in the field.

For those unaware, Infinite Craft begins with four basic elements: Fire, Water, Earth, and Wind. You start by combining two elements to create a new element. Note that some elements don’t combine, while multiple combinations can lead to the same result. While it may seem impossible, you can craft just about anything in this game, from Darth Vader to a Girlfriend.

I was able to craft weird things like Lego Star Wars, Lego Star Wars Death Pyramid, and Chocolate Knight Rider, and the worst part is, I don’t remember how I got them. In fact, half of the possible combinations of this game don’t make sense, thanks to the use of generative AI. Be that as it may, most of the fun lies in the fact that it teases your brain and forces you to be creative. Predictability and logic wouldn’t have made Infinite Craft the sensation it is today.

Interestingly, when Infinite Craft started popping off beyond expectations, Agarwal had to request Together AI to increase bandwidth while struggling to keep the servers up and running for players to keep enjoying the game. “There’s about 1,000 crafts per second and I’m in the trenches trying to keep this up and running,” Aggarwal shared in a tweet on Feb. 2.

In case you’re interested, we have put together an exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes that you can try to save you some headache.