How many items are in Infinite Craft?

The art of Infinite Craft is that you can create an element with just a couple of clicks. Today, we’re looking at how far the canvas stretches to see how many recipes Infinite Craft has for you.

Neal Agarwal’s Infinite Craft is as simple as it gets in terms of a concept. You click on an element, drag it across, do the same with another element, overlapping it with the original, and depending on the composition of the combination, a new element will be made.

Within minutes of starting Infinite Craft, the right-hand side of your screen will fill up with new elements, and basics such as fire and water will soon be forgotten in favor of adventurous and outlandish ingredients, including “Gun” and “Jesus.”

So, let’s see how deep this rabbit hole of possibilities is.

How many combinations are in there in Infinite Craft?

How did we get here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not to sound too on the nose, but at the moment, Infinite Craft quite literally has infinite combinations and recipes.

Agarwal himself reported that as of Jan. 31, he had already tested over 200,000 combinations in Infinite Craft. “200,000 unique combinations tried so far! But still no one has crafted Shake Shack,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

This is all possible because Infinite Craft uses generative AI software to fuel more recipes.

Its creator told PC Gamer, “Every time someone tries to craft something novel, I ask Llama 2 (the AI) with a prompt what the result should be.” This means that as long as the calculations are correct and the logic adds up, you can experiment with every element in the game, and new ones can be added to the database every second.

If you’re struggling to make something specific in Infinite Craft, the Infinite Craft Solver tool could be immensely useful for you and your curiosities.