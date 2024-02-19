Category:
General

How many items are in Infinite Craft?

Is it actually infinite?
Image of Andrew Highton
Andrew Highton
|
Published: Feb 19, 2024 05:50 am
recipes in infinite craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

The art of Infinite Craft is that you can create an element with just a couple of clicks. Today, we’re looking at how far the canvas stretches to see how many recipes Infinite Craft has for you.

Recommended Videos

Neal Agarwal’s Infinite Craft is as simple as it gets in terms of a concept. You click on an element, drag it across, do the same with another element, overlapping it with the original, and depending on the composition of the combination, a new element will be made.

Within minutes of starting Infinite Craft, the right-hand side of your screen will fill up with new elements, and basics such as fire and water will soon be forgotten in favor of adventurous and outlandish ingredients, including “Gun” and “Jesus.”

So, let’s see how deep this rabbit hole of possibilities is.

How many combinations are in there in Infinite Craft?

Paradox recipe in Infinite Craft.
How did we get here? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Not to sound too on the nose, but at the moment, Infinite Craft quite literally has infinite combinations and recipes.

Agarwal himself reported that as of Jan. 31, he had already tested over 200,000 combinations in Infinite Craft. “200,000 unique combinations tried so far! But still no one has crafted Shake Shack,” he said on X (formerly Twitter).

This is all possible because Infinite Craft uses generative AI software to fuel more recipes.

Its creator told PC Gamer, “Every time someone tries to craft something novel, I ask Llama 2 (the AI) with a prompt what the result should be.” This means that as long as the calculations are correct and the logic adds up, you can experiment with every element in the game, and new ones can be added to the database every second.

If you’re struggling to make something specific in Infinite Craft, the Infinite Craft Solver tool could be immensely useful for you and your curiosities.

related content
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best Scout build in Deep Rock Galactic
The Scout class in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Category:
General
General
Best Scout build in Deep Rock Galactic
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic Feb 19, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Tower Defense Simulator (TDS) codes (February 2024)
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Best Scout build in Deep Rock Galactic
The Scout class in Deep Rock Galactic: Survivor
Category:
General
General
Best Scout build in Deep Rock Galactic
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 19, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 19, 2024
Read Article All Star Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
All Star Tower Defense on Roblox
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All Star Tower Defense codes (February 2024)
Sonja Dostanic Sonja Dostanic Feb 19, 2024

Author

Andrew Highton
Andy is a Game Guides Writer at Dot Esports with a host of experience working at Dexerto, Twinfinite, Keengamer, and more. He's about as passionate a gamer as you're likely to find and spreads that love across a ton of different titles, but will also talk everything football, golf, and wrestling! Be sure to follow his thoughts and ramblings over at @AndyHighton8 on Twitter.