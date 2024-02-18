How to use Infinite Craft Solver to find any Infinite Craft recipe

As amusing and addictive it feels to make discoveries at first, Infinite Craft can get really annoying when it comes to finding some elements. Thankfully, you can now use a tool called Infinite Craft Solver, built to help dedicated crafters make the most of their time and patience.

How to use Infinite Craft Solver to find recipes you need

Created by vantezzen, a web developer, Infinite Craft Solver lets you search for recipes and find the fastest way to reach an element. It’s a free tool that “crawls” the game for available recipes to help you find the item you may have been breaking your head over until now.

To use Infinite Craft Solver, visit the website, type the name of the item you want to find the recipe for in the search box, and click on the right arrow. For example, I wanted to know how to get to a Flying Cow and Infinite Craft Solver very graciously offered me a complete list of formulas needed to go there.

Want a Flying Cow? Get it now. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Note that the tool has been able to crawl only over 9,000 recipes until now, so you may not find your item right away. I couldn’t find recipes for top trends like Girlfriend, Minecraft, and Obama, but I could find the recipes for almost every basic element I searched for.

That said, don’t hesitate to search for an item as it queues your request for the item, even if you don’t find an answer. You can check back later to see if the recipe was added. If you haven’t already, you can always unlock the basic ones first with the help of the Infinite Craft Solver and continue to find the complex ones yourself. After all, complex recipes require you to unlock the basic items first.

If you’re interested, we have compiled an exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes too, and it definitely contains many items that Infinite Craft Solver is yet to add.