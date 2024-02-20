How to make Infinity in Infinite Craft

To infinity and beyond! It’s no longer just a popular catchphrase—now you can create your very own Infinity thanks to the powerful tools and versatility of Infinite Craft, so let’s show you how.

Ever wanted to create your own President? Or Kanye West? The sheer endless possibilities in Infinite Craft, thanks to its use of AI, lets you craft countless items and combinations.

Above all, though, the Infinity recipe might be the pick of the bunch. Not just because of the sheer scale, size, and magnitude of the concept, but because it requires close to 500 elements to make.

Infinity recipe in Infinite Craft

The final two elements to finish up the Infinity recipe are “Forever” and “Lake.” The first of these is apt, as it will take you almost forever to craft the Infinity element. Simply put, according to the geniuses behind Infinite Craft Solver, Infinity requires 439 steps if you’re beginning from scratch.

If you’re committed, dedicated, and perhaps just really, really bored, here’s the recipe in its entirety:

Water + Wind = Wave Fire + Wind = Smoke Earth + Water = Plant Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Wind = Dust Water + Wave = Tsunami Plant + Smoke = Incense Plant + Wave = Seaweed Earth + Steam = Mud Plant + Water = Swamp Wave + Wind = Storm Fire + Steam = Engine Dust + Wind = Sandstorm Dust + Earth = Planet Steam + Wave = Surf Smoke + Steam = Cloud Incense + Tsunami = Poseidon Mud + Seaweed = Mudweed Tsunami + Water = Ocean Plant + Swamp = Venus Flytrap Dust + Storm = Tornado Earth + Tsunami = Island Plant + Steam = Tea Dust + Wave = Sand Engine + Wind = Windmill Earth + Plant = Tree Dust + Plant = Pollen Planet + Sandstorm = Mars Surf + Tsunami = Surfer Sandstorm + Wind = Dust Storm Cloud + Engine = Jet Earth + Fire = Lava Engine + Plant = Car Engine + Swamp = Train Earth + Engine = Tractor Engine + Seaweed = Submarine Mudweed + Poseidon = Squid Incense + Ocean = Sea Tornado + Venus Flytrap = Funnel Cake Smoke + Swamp = Dragon Earth + Island = Continent Sand + Tea = Sandwich Tree + Windmill = Paper Pollen + Swamp = Allergy Dust + Mars = Rover Mud + Surfer = Muddy Cloud + Planet = Sky Dust Storm + Tree = Tumbleweed Jet + Poseidon = Jetski Lava + Smoke = Volcano Plant + Wind = Dandelion Car + Engine = Racecar Island + Train = Ferry Submarine + Tractor = Tank Sea + Squid = Kraken Funnel Cake + Swamp = Gator Continent + Dragon = Europe Train + Wind = Zephyr Paper + Sandwich = Wrapper Engine + Planet = Saturn Incense + Swamp = Mosquito Engine + Tree = Wood Allergy + Sand = Hay Funnel Cake + Tree = Maple Muddy + Rover = Dog Sand + Venus Flytrap = Sandtrap Planet + Sky = Star Dust + Incense = Prayer Jetski + Tumbleweed = Cowboy Tree + Venus Flytrap = Carnivore Dandelion + Volcano = Fireworks Continent + Racecar = America Smoke + Water = Fog Incense + Water = Perfume Ferry + Mars = Martian Continent + Tank = Tanktop Gator + Kraken = Gatorade Europe + Rover = Curiosity Wrapper + Zephyr = Candy Mosquito + Saturn = Saturn V Lava + Wave = Stone Storm + Water = Rain Surf + Tree = Palm Dandelion + Water = Wine Earth + Tree = Forest Hay + Wood = Straw Dog + Maple = Squirrel Incense + Sandtrap = Trap Prayer + Star = Angel Carnivore + Cowboy = Vegetarian America + Fireworks = Independence Day Mud + Windmill = Pig Fog + Tree = Ghost Tsunami + Wind = Hurricane Fog + Planet = Venus Martian + Perfume = Stink Gatorade + Tanktop = Athlete Candy + Curiosity = Kid Perfume + Saturn V = Apollo Plant + Stone = Fossil Sand + Tree = Desert Earth + Planet = Moon Tree + Water = River Rain + Submarine = Periscope Car + Palm = Coconut Car + Earth = Tire Mud + Wave = Beach Forest + Wine = Drunk Mosquito + Sandstorm = Malaria Squirrel + Straw = Nest Car + Fog = Accident Angel + Trap = Devil Planet + Tractor = Tractor Beam Car + Island = Parking Independence Day + Vegetarian = Vegetarian Day Ghost + Pig = Bacon Dandelion + Engine = Helicopter Steam + Tsunami = Titanic Earth + Pollen = Flower Ferry + Train = Bus Funnel Cake + Tractor = Tractor Cake Ghost + Jet = Pilot Hurricane + Jet = Airplane Dust + Fire = Ash Train + Venus = Vulcan Athlete + Stink = Sweat Apollo + Kid = Child Desert + Fossil = Oil Moon + Mud = Cheese River + Water = Lake Dust + Engine = Vacuum Coconut + Periscope = Monocle Periscope + Tire = Spy Tractor + Windmill = Farm Beach + Palm = Paradise Dandelion + Plant = Weed Cloud + Tsunami = Rainbow Drunk + Forest = Party Island + Malaria = Panama Accident + Nest = Egg Devil + Paper = Contract Parking + Tractor Beam = Traffic Warden Bacon + Vegetarian Day = Hypocrite Helicopter + Stone = Stonehenge Lava + Sand = Glass Mud + Tsunami = Mudslide Flower + Titanic = Rose Fire + Mud = Brick Venus Flytrap + Windmill = Wind Turbine Bus + Palm = Tourist Fireworks + Tractor Cake = Birthday Airplane + Pilot = Flight Tree + Venus = Apple Ash + Ocean = Salt Poseidon + Vulcan = Cyclops Child + Sweat = Teenager America + Ferry = Liberty Cheese + Oil = Pizza Jet + Plant = Fuel Lake + Parking = Lot Dandelion + Titanic = Iceberg Planet + Vacuum = Black Hole Allergy + Volcano = Sneeze Maple + Monocle = Professor Farm + Spy = Farmer Fog + Paradise = Heaven Ash + Tree = Pencil Train + Weed = Trainwreck Fireworks + Tire = Explosion Rainbow + Weed = Pot of Gold Panama + Party = Hat Contract + Egg = Chicken Hypocrite + Traffic Warden = Politician Glass + Stonehenge = Time Mudslide + Tsunami = Disaster Lava + Mud = Clay Hay + Rose = Sleeping Beauty Brick + Earth = House Jet + Surfer = Ironman Tea + Windmill = Dutch Island + Wind Turbine = Wind Farm Flower + Moon = Night Birthday + Tourist = Vacation Flight + Tree = Bird Seaweed + Stone = Coral Ash + Water = Puddle Moon + Nest = Owl Planet + Stone = Meteor Apple + Maple = Pie Dust + Vacuum = Clean Cyclops + Salt = Tear Drunk + Lake = Swim Liberty + Teenager = Rebel Fuel + Pizza = Delivery Lot + Lot = Village Lake + Paper = Map Black Hole + Iceberg = Dark Matter Sneeze + Train = Snot Incense + Sand = Snake Poseidon + Venus Flytrap = Medusa Farmer + Professor = Scientist Angel + Heaven = God Cowboy + Pencil = Draw Swamp + Tractor = Monster Truck River + Trainwreck = Bridge Explosion + Fuel = Bomb Pot of Gold + Smoke = Leprechaun Chicken + Hat = Chef Bus + Politician = Campaign Disaster + Time = History Planet + Surf = Surfing Cloud + Seaweed = Sushi Clay + Island = Pottery Dandelion + Planet = Sun House + Sleeping Beauty = Castle Dutch + Ironman = Robot Lava + Wind Farm = Geothermal Plant Night + Time = Dark Ash + Earth = Soil Fog + Plant = Mushroom Bird + Vacation = Migration Coral + Stone = Pearl Owl + Puddle = Wisdom Meteor + Stonehenge = Alien Clean + Pie = Whole Swim + Tear = Cry Delivery + Rebel = Strike Map + Village = City America + Dark Matter = Trump Snake + Snot = Booger Medusa + Parking = Ticket God + Scientist = Creation Draw + Explosion = Art Ironman + Maple = Ironwood America + Monster Truck = Freedom Bridge + Tree = Troll Bomb + Disaster = Terrorist Leprechaun + Plant = Shamrock Earth + Mudslide = Landslide Chef + Village = Restaurant Campaign + Ghost = Election Chef + History = Cookbook Sandstorm + Surfing = Sandboarding Poseidon + Rain = Flood Steam + Tea = Teapot Earth + Ferry = Land Rainbow + Venus = Love Pottery + Sushi = Plate Castle + Sun = Palace Stone + Swamp = Statue Geothermal Plant + Robot = Judge Dark + Steam = Shadow Cheese + Soil = Mouse Flower + Paper = Book Mushroom + Tsunami = Mario Dust + Fog = Smog Liberty + Migration = Immigration Dutch + Pearl = Gift Alien + Wisdom = Knowledge Funnel Cake + Stone = Funnel Cry + Whole = Hole City + Strike = Riot Booger + Trump = President Delivery + Ticket = Post Art + Creation = Artist Pig + Pot of Gold = Piggy Bank Malaria + Venus Flytrap = Malaria Flytrap Freedom + Ironwood = Slavery Terrorist + Troll = Internet Bus + Earth = Truck Landslide + Shamrock = Luck Clay + Flower = Vase Election + Restaurant = Voting Cookbook + Fireworks = Recipe Flood + Sandboarding = Fun Swamp + Teapot = Witch Plant + Sandwich = Salad Dandelion + Fog = Fairy Land + Prayer = Temple Love + Tree = Heart Palace + Plate = Dinner Judge + Statue = Justice Mouse + Shadow = Rat Book + Contract = Law Hay + Mario = Strawberry Smog + Wind Farm = Clean Air House + Immigration = Home Gift + Tree = Christmas City + Knowledge = University Car + Funnel = Gas Hole + Politician = Scandal President + Riot = Protest Artist + Post = Poster Malaria Flytrap + Piggy Bank = Money Cheese + Sandwich = Grilled Cheese Internet + Slavery = Social Media Luck + Truck = Fortune Lava + Stone = Obsidian Funnel Cake + Vase = Urn Planet + Sandtrap = Golf Pollen + Seaweed = Kelp Tea + Voting = Democracy Fun + Recipe = Cooking Cloud + Windmill = Energy Salad + Witch = Poison Fairy + Glass = Mirror Heart + Temple = Church Swamp + Train = Monster Dinner + Night = Date Airplane + Justice = Lawsuit Law + Rat = Lawyer Clean Air + Strawberry = Fruit Christmas + Home = Family Gas + University = Chemistry Prayer + Scandal = Politics Immigration + Sweat = Labor Poster + Protest = Protester Grilled Cheese + Money = Rich Fortune + Social Media = Fame Surfer + Vacuum = Dyson Hay + Obsidian = Scythe Submarine + Swamp = Loch Ness Monster Golf + Urn = Coffin Kelp + Train = Bullet Train Cooking + Democracy = Food Energy + Time = Light Hurricane + Steam = Steamboat Cloud + Tractor = Crop Mirror + Poison = Vampire Church + Pie = Piece Date + Monster = Romance Lawsuit + Scientist = Patent Fruit + Lawyer = Banana Chemistry + Family = Dad Labor + Politics = Union Pizza + Protester = Slice Fame + Rich = Celebrity Dyson + Stonehenge = Time Machine Cowboy + Dutch = Yodeling Car + Dust = Rust Night + Party = Sleepover Rich + Train = Orient Express Loch Ness Monster + Scythe = Grim Reaper Bullet Train + Coffin = Coffin Dodger Food + Village = Market Justice + Light = Truth Crop + Steamboat = Cotton Fuel + Vampire = Blood Mosquito + Poseidon = Skeeter Funnel Cake + Hay = Candy Cane Bomb + Piece = Peace Patent + Romance = Invention Banana + Map = Trip Dad + River = Father Steam + Venus = Life Coconut + Dandelion = Hair Slice + Union = Cut Celebrity + Tear = Drama Clean Air + Time Machine = Future Rust + Yodeling = Country Orient Express + Sleepover = Murder Coffin Dodger + Grim Reaper = Death Dad + Market = Grocery Malaria + Sushi = Sick Ash + Pollen = Cough Palace + Truth = Lie Blood + Cotton = Bandage Cloud + Fire = Lightning Golf + Skeeter = Tiger Candy Cane + Obsidian = Diamond Invention + Peace = Silence Father + Trip = Business Dandelion + Golf = Puffball Hair + Life = Mane Chemistry + Cut = Surgery Drama + Gift = Tragedy Country + Future = Nation Death + Murder = Suicide Grocery + Peace = Shopping Cough + Sick = Medicine Athlete + Lie = Cheat Bandage + Ironwood = Nail Lightning + Sushi = Electric Eel Diamond + Tiger = Ring Business + Silence = Success Mane + Puffball = Lion Post + Surgery = Recovery Gas + Tragedy = Comedy Contract + Nation = Constitution Shopping + Suicide = Sale Cheat + Medicine = Drug Electric Eel + Nail = Battery Post + Ring = Mail Lion + Success = Pride Comedy + Recovery = Laughter Constitution + Cry = Amendment Hat + Sale = Discount Battery + Drug = Speed Mail + Weed = Mailman Laughter + Pride = Satisfaction Amendment + Life = Abortion Discount + Professor = Lecture Cotton + Speed = Race Kraken + Mushroom = Soup Lawsuit + Palm = Slap Mailman + Perfume = Stamp Mud + Weed = Pot Stone + Windmill = Flour Clay + Sandtrap = Claymore Internet + Satisfaction = Impossible Abortion + Fun = Funding Delivery + Lecture = Speech President + Race = Racist Slap + Soup = Fight Pot + Stamp = Coin Claymore + Flour = Bread Funding + Impossible = Possible Racist + Speech = Hate Fight + Pilot = Fighter Bread + Coin = Economy Possible + Whole = Potential Fighter + Hate = Enemy Economy + Scandal = Recession Enemy + Potential = Friend Planet + Tsunami = Earthquake Recession + Sandwich = Depression Earthquake + Friend = Fault Depression + Prayer = Hope Monster + Perfume = Beauty Business + Fault = Bankruptcy Hope + Lion = Courage Bankruptcy + Beauty = Ugly Courage + Suicide = Hero Hero + Ugly = Beast Dust + Mosquito = Dengue Beast + Date = Together Dengue + Hay = Fever Fever + Together = Forever Forever + Lake = Infinity

Bravo if you made it to the end of this walkthrough. If you did, you now have Infinity added to your recipe playbook, allowing you to create even more weird and wonderful elements.

You should also check out our list of all Infinite Craft recipes, as it’s ever-expanding, and this looks like a game with plenty of legs.