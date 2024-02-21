Category:
General

How to make Mars in Infinite Craft

Is there life on Mars?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 09:16 am
Mars in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’ve never been to Mars, but I can make it in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and humans have been trying to find signs of life there for decades now. Even though you can’t participate in those experiments, you can always experiment in Infinite Craft and see for yourself if there’s life on Mars. Here’s how to make Mars in Infinite Craft.

Mars recipe in Infinite Craft

Making Mars in Infinite Craft is a complex process. There are 15 steps in total. Remember, there’s more than one way to go about getting this recipe, and you’re free to use any alternative methods. This method uses basic elements, and you won’t need to mix and match elements since you probably have them at hand. Feel free to skip any of the steps if you have the elements.

Necessary elements to make Mars in Infinite Craft
These are the basic elements you need to make Mars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to make Mars:

  1. Earth + Wind = Dust
  2. Fire + Water = Steam
  3. Earth + Water = Plant
  4. Dust + Earth = Planet
  5. Plant + Steam = Tea
  6. Planet + Wind = Storm
  7. Water + Water = Lake
  8. Storm + Tea = Tempest
  9. Lake + Water = Ocean
  10. Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
  11. Earth + Fire = Lava
  12. Dust + Ocean = Sand
  13. Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
  14. Sand + Storm = Dune
  15. Dune + Volcano = Mars

What recipes can you make with Mars in Infinite Craft?

When you make Mars, you can then experiment as much as you want to create new recipes. Your options are infinite. If you don’t have an idea where to start, I recommend checking out our list of recipes in Infinite Craft. Here are the most interesting recipes that I found:

  • Best Friend + Mars = Best Martian
  • Island + Mars = Olympus
  • Love + Mars = Valentine
  • Time + Mars = Clock
  • Mars + Mars = Planet
  • Planet + Mars = Earth
  • Mars + Best Martian = Best Martian (this is a different term)
  • Angel + Mars = Ares
  • Stonehenge + Mars = Alien
  • Jewelry + Mars = Rings
  • Rings + Mars = Saturn
related content
Read Article How to make Bird in Infinite Craft
Bird recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Bird in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Life Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Bird in Infinite Craft
Bird recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Bird in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Life Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 21, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
Fruit Battlegrounds Codes (February 2024) — Free Gems!
Joey Carr Joey Carr Feb 21, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.