I’ve never been to Mars, but I can make it in Infinite Craft.

Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and humans have been trying to find signs of life there for decades now. Even though you can’t participate in those experiments, you can always experiment in Infinite Craft and see for yourself if there’s life on Mars. Here’s how to make Mars in Infinite Craft.

Mars recipe in Infinite Craft

Making Mars in Infinite Craft is a complex process. There are 15 steps in total. Remember, there’s more than one way to go about getting this recipe, and you’re free to use any alternative methods. This method uses basic elements, and you won’t need to mix and match elements since you probably have them at hand. Feel free to skip any of the steps if you have the elements.

These are the basic elements you need to make Mars. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to make Mars: Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Dust + Earth = Planet Plant + Steam = Tea Planet + Wind = Storm Water + Water = Lake Storm + Tea = Tempest Lake + Water = Ocean Tea + Tempest = Typhoon Earth + Fire = Lava Dust + Ocean = Sand Lava + Typhoon = Volcano Sand + Storm = Dune Dune + Volcano = Mars

What recipes can you make with Mars in Infinite Craft?