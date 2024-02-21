I’ve never been to Mars, but I can make it in Infinite Craft.
Mars is the fourth planet from the Sun, and humans have been trying to find signs of life there for decades now. Even though you can’t participate in those experiments, you can always experiment in Infinite Craft and see for yourself if there’s life on Mars. Here’s how to make Mars in Infinite Craft.
Mars recipe in Infinite Craft
Making Mars in Infinite Craft is a complex process. There are 15 steps in total. Remember, there’s more than one way to go about getting this recipe, and you’re free to use any alternative methods. This method uses basic elements, and you won’t need to mix and match elements since you probably have them at hand. Feel free to skip any of the steps if you have the elements.
Here’s the step-by-step guide on how to make Mars:
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Plant + Steam = Tea
- Planet + Wind = Storm
- Water + Water = Lake
- Storm + Tea = Tempest
- Lake + Water = Ocean
- Tea + Tempest = Typhoon
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Dust + Ocean = Sand
- Lava + Typhoon = Volcano
- Sand + Storm = Dune
- Dune + Volcano = Mars
What recipes can you make with Mars in Infinite Craft?
When you make Mars, you can then experiment as much as you want to create new recipes. Your options are infinite. If you don’t have an idea where to start, I recommend checking out our list of recipes in Infinite Craft. Here are the most interesting recipes that I found: