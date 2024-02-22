Making Rainbow in Infinite Craft helps you gain access to all kinds of other important recipes like Color and Dinosaur. You need this ingredient a lot more than you might think, so it’s important to unlock it as soon as possible.

No matter what you hope to make next, having Rainbow available as one of your ingredients is sure to make the process easier and help you explore new opportunities you would otherwise miss. It might not be one of the first ingredients you think of making, but it’s certainly an essential one, so here’s how to make Rainbow in Infinite Craft.

Rainbow crafting recipe in Infinite Craft

To create Rainbow in Infinite Craft, all you have to do is mix Rain with Rain.

Most recipes require two vastly different ingredients, which means each one has a long and drawn-out set of steps you have to follow before you can get to the actual ingredient you’re after. But luckily for players, this one just needs the same exact ingredient twice. Rainbow is a super easy recipe to create in comparison to most others since all you need to do is work on just the one key ingredient for it.

You need lots of Rain for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports

How to make Rain in Infinite Craft

Rain is a pretty simple ingredient to make in Infinite Craft since all you need is Water, which is one of the four starting ingredients you’re given right away, and Cloud, which can easily be made in just two steps. You unlock Steam and Cloud along the way to making Rain, which are also two very important ingredients to have if you don’t already have them in your collection.

Here are the exact steps to follow to create Rain so you can make Rainbow.

First ingredient Second ingredient Result Water Fire Steam Steam Water Cloud Cloud Water Rain

With Rain made, simply combine two of these ingredients together to create your very first Rainbow. And now that you have Rainbow, consider trying out all the Infinite Craft recipes that use it as a key ingredient like Color, America, and Pig. Outside of Rainbow-related recipes, there’s a whole other endless world of creations you can conjure from games like Minecraft to characters like SpongeBob.