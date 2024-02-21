Category:
How to make Steam in Infinite Craft

Need to blow off some Steam?
Feb 21, 2024
Infinite Craft has literally thousands of different combinations to discover and encourages you to think outside the box. But to do that, you’ll need a basic element like Steam.

No, we’re not talking about the popular shopfront serving as a popular hub for all things PC gaming. Today, Steam is in the context of Neal Agarwal’s Infinite Craft—the unique crafting title that features the bizarre ability to make a Best Friend, get a Girlfriend, and have a Life—all without leaving your bedroom.

To get the more advanced recipes, you need simple ingredients. So let’s show you how to make things in your life more steamy.

Steam recipe in Infinite Craft

steam recipe in infinite craft
They don’t all require a ton of steps. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Steam is composed of two different elements in Infinite Craft: Water and Fire. To get Steam in Infinite Craft, simply combine Water and Fire.

Whereas a long-winded element such as Infinity has over 400 unique steps you need to follow if you’re starting from scratch, Steam only requires one as it features a couple of the starting elements.

While this should be an easy formula to come across naturally, when you’ve got so many choices and possibilities, it can be very miss to even the easiest combinations such as Steam.

Do this though and Steam will be become a much-needed component in so many of Infinite Craft‘s early-game elements: Cloud, Engine, Life, and many of Infinite Craft‘s recipes.

If you find you’re struggling to come up with new recipes or you feel you’re close to something special, you can always check out the genius Infinite Craft Solver software to help you out—especially as AI is adding new elements all the time.

