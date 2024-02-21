Best friends are hard to come by, but if you’re missing one in real life, you can always make one in Infinite Craft.

As the name suggests, Infinite Craft lets you create a huge number of unique items, elements, famous people, mythological creatures, phenomena, and any other concept you might think of, like Time and Infinity. There seems to be over 200,000 different recipes, and although it’s fun to experiment with different combinations, sometimes you need a specific element like Best Friend to create new ones. So, here’s how to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft.

Best Friend recipe in Infinite Craft

Making a Best Friend isn’t an easy task, just like in life. But don’t fret, because I’m here to hold your hand and give you step-by-step instructions to make a Best Friend.

Water + Wind = Wave Earth + Fire = Lava Fire + Fire = Volcano Water + Water = Lake Earth + Water = Plant Earth + Earth = Mountain Wind + Wind = Tornado Earth + Wind = Dust Fire + Water = Steam Lava + Wave = Stone Lake + Volcano = Island Fire + Wind = Smoke Mountain + Plant = Tree Dust + Tornado = Dust Storm Plant + Wave = Seaweed Lake + Steam = Cloud Island + Stone = Statue Dust + Wave = Sand Smoke + Volcano = Eruption Dust Storm + Tree = Tumbleweed Cloud + Seaweed = Sushi Statue + Tree = Stonehenge Eruption + Sand = Glass Sushi + Tumbleweed = Cowboy Glass + Stonehenge = Time Cowboy + Tumbleweed = Lonely Lonely + Time = Friendship Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend

Remember, there’s more than one way to create a Best Friend in Infinite Craft, and you can go down any route you like to make a Best Friend.

What can you make with Best Friend in Infinite Craft?

The best part of Infinite Craft is when you make a new recipe, then get to play around with it. Here are some interesting combinations you can make with Best Friend:

Lonely + Best Friend = Friendzone

Time + Best Friend = Distance

Best Friend + Love = Marriage

Best Friend + Best Friend = Best Friends

Cowboy + Best Friend = Bro

Bro + Best Friend = Bromance

Jewelry + Best Friend = BFF

Best Friend + Wave = Surf

Smell + Best Friend = Fart

Best Friend is quite versatile, and you can easily create a ton of new recipes with it. If you need inspiration, check out our complete list of recipes and you’ll surely get a few new ideas.