How to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft

I can finally have a best friend.
Published: Feb 21, 2024 06:51 am
Best Friend in Infinite Craft
Best friends are hard to come by, but if you’re missing one in real life, you can always make one in Infinite Craft.

As the name suggests, Infinite Craft lets you create a huge number of unique items, elements, famous people, mythological creatures, phenomena, and any other concept you might think of, like Time and Infinity. There seems to be over 200,000 different recipes, and although it’s fun to experiment with different combinations, sometimes you need a specific element like Best Friend to create new ones. So, here’s how to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft.

Best Friend recipe in Infinite Craft

Best Friend recipe in Infinite Craft
These are the most important items to make Best Friend.

Making a Best Friend isn’t an easy task, just like in life. But don’t fret, because I’m here to hold your hand and give you step-by-step instructions to make a Best Friend

  1. Water + Wind = Wave
  2. Earth + Fire = Lava
  3. Fire + Fire = Volcano
  4. Water + Water = Lake
  5. Earth + Water = Plant
  6. Earth + Earth = Mountain
  7. Wind + Wind = Tornado
  8. Earth + Wind = Dust
  9. Fire + Water = Steam
  10. Lava + Wave = Stone
  11. Lake + Volcano = Island
  12. Fire + Wind = Smoke
  13. Mountain + Plant = Tree
  14. Dust + Tornado = Dust Storm
  15. Plant + Wave = Seaweed
  16. Lake + Steam = Cloud
  17. Island + Stone = Statue
  18. Dust + Wave = Sand
  19. Smoke + Volcano = Eruption
  20. Dust Storm + Tree = Tumbleweed
  21. Cloud + Seaweed = Sushi
  22. Statue + Tree = Stonehenge
  23. Eruption + Sand = Glass
  24. Sushi + Tumbleweed = Cowboy
  25. Glass + Stonehenge = Time
  26. Cowboy + Tumbleweed = Lonely
  27. Lonely + Time = Friendship
  28. Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend

Remember, there’s more than one way to create a Best Friend in Infinite Craft, and you can go down any route you like to make a Best Friend. 

What can you make with Best Friend in Infinite Craft?

The best part of Infinite Craft is when you make a new recipe, then get to play around with it. Here are some interesting combinations you can make with Best Friend:

  • Lonely + Best Friend = Friendzone
  • Time + Best Friend = Distance
  • Best Friend + Love = Marriage
  • Best Friend + Best Friend = Best Friends
  • Cowboy + Best Friend = Bro
  • Bro + Best Friend = Bromance
  • Jewelry +  Best Friend = BFF
  • Best Friend + Wave = Surf
  • Smell + Best Friend = Fart

Best Friend is quite versatile, and you can easily create a ton of new recipes with it. If you need inspiration, check out our complete list of recipes and you’ll surely get a few new ideas.

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.