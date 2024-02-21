Best friends are hard to come by, but if you’re missing one in real life, you can always make one in Infinite Craft.
As the name suggests, Infinite Craft lets you create a huge number of unique items, elements, famous people, mythological creatures, phenomena, and any other concept you might think of, like Time and Infinity. There seems to be over 200,000 different recipes, and although it’s fun to experiment with different combinations, sometimes you need a specific element like Best Friend to create new ones. So, here’s how to make Best Friend in Infinite Craft.
Best Friend recipe in Infinite Craft
Making a Best Friend isn’t an easy task, just like in life. But don’t fret, because I’m here to hold your hand and give you step-by-step instructions to make a Best Friend.
- Water + Wind = Wave
- Earth + Fire = Lava
- Fire + Fire = Volcano
- Water + Water = Lake
- Earth + Water = Plant
- Earth + Earth = Mountain
- Wind + Wind = Tornado
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Fire + Water = Steam
- Lava + Wave = Stone
- Lake + Volcano = Island
- Fire + Wind = Smoke
- Mountain + Plant = Tree
- Dust + Tornado = Dust Storm
- Plant + Wave = Seaweed
- Lake + Steam = Cloud
- Island + Stone = Statue
- Dust + Wave = Sand
- Smoke + Volcano = Eruption
- Dust Storm + Tree = Tumbleweed
- Cloud + Seaweed = Sushi
- Statue + Tree = Stonehenge
- Eruption + Sand = Glass
- Sushi + Tumbleweed = Cowboy
- Glass + Stonehenge = Time
- Cowboy + Tumbleweed = Lonely
- Lonely + Time = Friendship
- Friendship + Friendship = Best Friend
Remember, there’s more than one way to create a Best Friend in Infinite Craft, and you can go down any route you like to make a Best Friend.
What can you make with Best Friend in Infinite Craft?
The best part of Infinite Craft is when you make a new recipe, then get to play around with it. Here are some interesting combinations you can make with Best Friend:
- Lonely + Best Friend = Friendzone
- Time + Best Friend = Distance
- Best Friend + Love = Marriage
- Best Friend + Best Friend = Best Friends
- Cowboy + Best Friend = Bro
- Bro + Best Friend = Bromance
- Jewelry + Best Friend = BFF
- Best Friend + Wave = Surf
- Smell + Best Friend = Fart
Best Friend is quite versatile, and you can easily create a ton of new recipes with it. If you need inspiration, check out our complete list of recipes and you’ll surely get a few new ideas.