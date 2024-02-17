Category:
How to make Pig in Infinite Craft

Pigging out on the endless supply of words.
Pig in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Although you’ll usually find them shuffling around in some mud, Pigs are very important sources of food for people around the world. You can also create some great recipes on the fly with Pigs in Infinite Craft, and it won’t take too long to find.

Recommended Videos

Infinite Craft is home to countless creatures from dragons to fictional beasts of every nature. There are, however, some simpler beings that you can find too, including some well-known farm animals like Pigs. Although they are found on farms, however, you won’t need to create similar items to find your way to these snorting critters, before you can start up your farm—or a quick little barbecue.

Here is the fastest recipe for Pig in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Pig in Infinite Craft

Crafting recipe for Pig in Infinite Craft.
Oink oink. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As mentioned, creating a Pig in Infinite Craft might surprise you. Although you can create a Pig by combining Wood and Farm, you can cut down some of the steps by simply crafting one through the power of the elements.

Starting from the original items, players will want to end with Rainbow and Mud as their final combination to create Pig. It is a hilarious discovery that can help you save some time before you continue with your adventures through the endless combos in the game.

The best combination recipe for Pig is as follows:

  • Water + Fire = Steam
  • Steam + Steam = Cloud
  • Cloud + Steam = Rain
  • Rain + Rain = Rainbow
  • Earth + Steam = Mud
  • Rainbow + Mud = Pig

Afterward, you can use Pig to create many other types of words, such as combining Pig and Fire to make Bacon. You can also make Superpig by combining Superman with Pig, or Pigasus through Mythology.

