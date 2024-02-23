How to make Bullet Train in Infinite Craft

Creating a Bullet Train in Infinite Craft is a deceptively hard task to complete and requires quite a bit of set up to execute. If you’re looking to add this efficient form of transportation to your discoveries list, you’ll need to put in the work.

Infinite Craft provides players a blank canvas, the four primordial elements, and no instructions. In Neal Agarwal’s latest project, you’re free to create anything you can imagine, so long as it can be made by the blocks in your possession.

Whether you’re trying to gather all modes of transportation or attempting to make every possible item in Infinite Craft, you might want to know how to make the Bullet Train first.

How to make Japan in Infinite Craft

Crafting the Bullet Train has two central components: Train and Japan. If you combine Train and Japan, then you will get Bullet Train, however you need to build out both tracks. Creating Japan is a fairly simple task I recommend you complete first. Below are the necessary steps.

Earth + Water = Plant

Ocean + Water = Fish

Fish + Plant = Seaweed

Earth + Continent = Land

Mountain + Seaweed = Sushi

Land + Sushi = Japan

With Japan created and in your list of discoveries, we can move on to the second and considerably harder part of the recipe.

How to craft Bullet Train in Infinite Craft

Crafting Bullet Train is somewhat difficult because you need to make several other smaller tracks first. Before getting into the Bullet Train, you need to make Lava, Sand, Rock, and Steam. Below are all the separate steps to eventually create the prized Bullet Train.

You’ll need to create some technologies. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Step One – Lava Fire + Earth = Lava

Step Two – Sand Earth + Wave = Sand

Step Three – Steam Fire + Water = Steam

Step Four – Rock Stone + Wave = Rock

Step Five – Bullet Train Water + Wind = Wave Wave + Lava = Stone Stone + Sand = Pyramid Pyramid + Steam = Steam Engine Steam Engine + Rock = Train Train + Japan = Bullet Train



The logic behind this formula seems to fall apart somewhere around Pyramids and Steam creating Steam Engines, but nonetheless, this is how you can make the Bullet Train in Infinite Craft.