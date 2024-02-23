Category:
How to make Smoke in Infinite Craft

We want all the smoke.
Feb 23, 2024
When you’re looking for words in Infinite Craft, there are many telltale signs you’re on the right direction. When there’s Smoke, there’s fire—and luckily for you, the former is very easy to achieve.

There are plenty of different elements and words you can discover in Infinite Craft, but many of them require a ton of patience as you sift through the countless combinations in the game. Some words are much more complicated than others, while others don’t need too much thinking to find.

Here is the fastest way to create Smoke in Infinite Craft.

Creating Smoke in Infinite Craft

Screenshot showing how to make Smoke and other elements in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot showing how to make Smoke and other elements in Infinite Craft.
Screenshot showing how to make Smoke and other elements in Infinite Craft.
To create Smoke in Infinite Craft, you only need two words that you have access to at the beginning of the game: Fire and Wind. Once you’ve combined these two words, you’ll immediately unlock Smoke in your collection of items. There are other ways to reach Smoke in the game, but this is undoubtedly the quickest way from your first opening playthrough onward.

After creating Smoke, however, you can branch out into multiple different venues and topics. There are a few unique words that you can build into with some time, including:

There are plenty of other combinations you can find as you try out more words with Smoke. If you’re trying to clear your head, you can also combined Smoke with Clean to acquire Air. From there, you can continue to build your collection into a whole new direction.

