How to make Pirate in Infinite Craft

Ahoy, mateys, and welcome aboard! Prepare yourself for an experimental journey as a wordsmith in Infinite Craft, hunting for a word that has eluded many other players before: Pirate.

There are countless other words that you can stumble upon in Infinite Craft, like a sailor exploring the world, but Pirate is one word that can be achieved with the right steps and combination recipes. Overall, Pirate requires a handful of combos that aren’t too complicated but will need some time and patience to complete.

Here is the full combination recipe for Pirate in Infinite Craft.

Making Pirate in Infinite Craft

A little gold and adventure never hurt anyone. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pirates are some of the most iconic figures of the olden age, especially after crafting such a vivid history among the seven seas. They were swashbuckling daredevils who knew how to find treasure or steal it for themselves, and in Infinite Craft, you will also need some of your own riches to find a Pirate.

You will need to combine Ocean and Rich to create Pirate, but here is the full recipe for the item:

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Plant = Tree

Dandelion + Tree = Wish

Tree + Wish = Money

Human + Money = Rich

Water + Water = Lake

Lake + Lake = Ocean

Ocean + Rich = Pirate

Pirate requires nine different combinations in total, but other pathways to Pirate can also be discovered during your tests in the lab. For example, if you can craft Ship and Dragon, it will also lead to Pirate—although it will take a much longer time to create both of these items than Rich and Ocean.

Afterward, you can branch off from Pirate into multiple seafaring topics, like finding Treasure by combining Pirate and Rich or getting a loyal Parrot by connecting Pirate with Tree. There are also many fictional characters that you can stumble upon while you combine certain terms like Pirate and America creating Captain America.