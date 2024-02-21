How to make Batman in Infinite Craft

Sometimes, a city needs a silent guardian, a watchful protector, and a dark knight. The only person that can fill all three of those shoes at once is Batman, and in Infinite Craft, you can create DC’s beloved vigilante faster than the Batmobile.

Recommended Videos

To create Batman in Infinite Craft, you will need a handful of different words and combination recipes to complete this iconic hero. First, you’ll have to take a trip to outer space, before you dive right back down into the Earth again. Eventually, you’ll find yourself adding the Caped Crusader to your ever-expanding list of words in your collection.

Here’s the easiest and fastest combination recipe for Batman in Infinite Craft.

Creating Batman in Infinite Craft

Welcome to the DC universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating Cave in Infinite Craft

First, you’ll have to craft Hole to build yourself a Cave for your reclusive anti-hero, so there’s a place to rest before and after any daring rescues, tough fistfights, and speedy chases. You will need to link up 11 combinations to create Cave, before you move on to the next portion of the full recipe.

Earth + Fire = Lava

Lava + Water = Stone

Stone + Stone = Boulder

Boulder + Boulder = Mountain

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Planet + Planet = Star

Star + Star = Galaxy

Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole

Black Hole + Earth = Hole

Hole + Mountain = Cave

Creating Bat in Infinite Craft

After creating a Cave to hold all of Batman’s gear, weaponry, and his fantastical vehicles, you’ll need to build towards his namesake, the Bat. Known as a Rat with Wings, you will need to craft a Rat with 14 different combos before you can finally give this pesky vermin some wings and eventually turn him into the world’s greatest detective.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Earth + Dust = Planet

Dust + Wind = Sandstorm

Planet + Sandstorm = Mars

Mars + Earth = Life

Life + Dust = Human

Human + Human = Family

Family + Family = Village

Village + Village = Town

Town + Town = City

Fire + Water = Steam

Tractor + Steam = Train

Steam + Train = Subway

Subway + City = Rat

Cave + Rat = Bat

How to get Batman in Infinite Craft

Afterward, you can combine two Bats to finally build Batman for your word collection in Infinite Craft. From this point, you can continue to build out the various character in the DC universe through specific combinations, like linking Batman with Venus to make Poison Ivy, or Batman with Earth to create Gotham.