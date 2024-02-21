Category:
General

How to make Batman in Infinite Craft

Building the Dark Knight.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 05:42 pm
Batman's hologram standing in his batcave.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Sometimes, a city needs a silent guardian, a watchful protector, and a dark knight. The only person that can fill all three of those shoes at once is Batman, and in Infinite Craft, you can create DC’s beloved vigilante faster than the Batmobile.

Recommended Videos

To create Batman in Infinite Craft, you will need a handful of different words and combination recipes to complete this iconic hero. First, you’ll have to take a trip to outer space, before you dive right back down into the Earth again. Eventually, you’ll find yourself adding the Caped Crusader to your ever-expanding list of words in your collection.

Here’s the easiest and fastest combination recipe for Batman in Infinite Craft.

Creating Batman in Infinite Craft

The Batman web in Infinite Craft
Welcome to the DC universe. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Creating Cave in Infinite Craft

First, you’ll have to craft Hole to build yourself a Cave for your reclusive anti-hero, so there’s a place to rest before and after any daring rescues, tough fistfights, and speedy chases. You will need to link up 11 combinations to create Cave, before you move on to the next portion of the full recipe.

  • Earth + Fire = Lava
  • Lava + Water = Stone
  • Stone + Stone = Boulder
  • Boulder + Boulder = Mountain
  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Planet + Planet = Star
  • Star + Star = Galaxy
  • Galaxy + Galaxy = Black Hole
  • Black Hole + Earth = Hole
  • Hole + Mountain = Cave

Creating Bat in Infinite Craft

After creating a Cave to hold all of Batman’s gear, weaponry, and his fantastical vehicles, you’ll need to build towards his namesake, the Bat. Known as a Rat with Wings, you will need to craft a Rat with 14 different combos before you can finally give this pesky vermin some wings and eventually turn him into the world’s greatest detective.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Earth + Dust = Planet
  • Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  • Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
  • Mars + Earth = Life
  • Life + Dust = Human
  • Human + Human = Family
  • Family + Family = Village
  • Village + Village = Town
  • Town + Town = City
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Tractor + Steam = Train
  • Steam + Train = Subway
  • Subway + City = Rat
  • Cave + Rat = Bat

How to get Batman in Infinite Craft

Afterward, you can combine two Bats to finally build Batman for your word collection in Infinite Craft. From this point, you can continue to build out the various character in the DC universe through specific combinations, like linking Batman with Venus to make Poison Ivy, or Batman with Earth to create Gotham.

related content
Read Article Borderlands trailer looks like it’s returning to the tradition of bad video game movies
A group of bandits in a car look ahead scared as a monster approaches them.
Category:
General
General
Borderlands trailer looks like it’s returning to the tradition of bad video game movies
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Gearbox founder hints at studio potentially ‘working on’ Borderlands 4
Man holding a weapon and pointing it at a robot in Borderlands 3
Category:
General
General
Gearbox founder hints at studio potentially ‘working on’ Borderlands 4
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Sushi in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft words associated with Sushi
Category:
General
General
How to make Sushi in Infinite Craft
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Endaira’s End Wind Tower puzzle in Remnant 2
A stone tower with a winding path rests on the ground next to a waterfall and a tall tree in Remnant 2.
Category:
General
General
How to complete the Endaira’s End Wind Tower puzzle in Remnant 2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft
Luffy recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Borderlands trailer looks like it’s returning to the tradition of bad video game movies
A group of bandits in a car look ahead scared as a monster approaches them.
Category:
General
General
Borderlands trailer looks like it’s returning to the tradition of bad video game movies
Grant St. Clair Grant St. Clair Feb 21, 2024
Read Article Gearbox founder hints at studio potentially ‘working on’ Borderlands 4
Man holding a weapon and pointing it at a robot in Borderlands 3
Category:
General
General
Gearbox founder hints at studio potentially ‘working on’ Borderlands 4
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Sushi in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft words associated with Sushi
Category:
General
General
How to make Sushi in Infinite Craft
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to complete the Endaira’s End Wind Tower puzzle in Remnant 2
A stone tower with a winding path rests on the ground next to a waterfall and a tall tree in Remnant 2.
Category:
General
General
How to complete the Endaira’s End Wind Tower puzzle in Remnant 2
Nicholas Taifalos Nicholas Taifalos Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft
Luffy recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Luffy in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 21, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.