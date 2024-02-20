Incense is a fragrant substance you can burn as a part of religious ritual or to make your home smell nice. Naturally, you can make it in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

When I first tried making Incense, I believed it would be a complex process taking a lot of different herbs, fire, smoke, and candles. In reality, it’s really simple to make Incense. You don’t need much except for starting elements. Incense opens up a lot of religious elements, and you can play around with those to create more unique items. Here’s how to make Incense in Infinite Craft.

Incense recipe in Infinite Craft

The simplest way to make Incense in Infinite Craft is to start with the basic elements—Fire, Earth, Water and Wind. On one side, you want to combine Wind and Fire to make Smoke, and on the other, combine Earth and Water to make a Plant. Then, take Smoke and Plant and voila, you get Incense.

It’s easy to make Incense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Incense:

Fire + Wind = Steam Earth + Water = Plant Plant + Smoke = Incense

What can you make with Incense in Infinite Craft?

This is the most part of Infinite Craft for me—when you craft a new element and can play around with it to find all combinations you can make. These are only some of the combinations you can make with Incense.

Smoke + Incense = Prayer

Incense + Prayer = Angel

Incense + Water = Perfume

Incense + Coin = Offering

Diamond + Incense = Jewelry

Tree + Incense = Poseidon

Perfume + Incense = Smell

Unlocking Incense opens the path toward religious elements. Even though it’s not directly made of Incense, you can make a Devil by combining Angel and Smoke, and that opens up even more possibilities.

Dot Esports is keeping track of all combinations we have found so far, and I recommend you check out our list of all Infinite Craft recipes—that’s growing larger each day. Another way to find more recipes is to use Infinite Craft Solver.