Category:
General

How to make Incense in Infinite Craft

Can you smell it?
Image of Izabela Tomakic
Izabela Tomakic
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 09:50 am
Incense element in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Incense is a fragrant substance you can burn as a part of religious ritual or to make your home smell nice. Naturally, you can make it in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

When I first tried making Incense, I believed it would be a complex process taking a lot of different herbs, fire, smoke, and candles. In reality, it’s really simple to make Incense. You don’t need much except for starting elements. Incense opens up a lot of religious elements, and you can play around with those to create more unique items. Here’s how to make Incense in Infinite Craft

Incense recipe in Infinite Craft

The simplest way to make Incense in Infinite Craft is to start with the basic elements—Fire, Earth, Water and Wind. On one side, you want to combine Wind and Fire to make Smoke, and on the other, combine Earth and Water to make a Plant. Then, take Smoke and Plant and voila, you get Incense

All elements needed to make Incense
It’s easy to make Incense. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to make Incense:

  1. Fire + Wind = Steam
  2. Earth + Water = Plant
  3. Plant + Smoke = Incense

What can you make with Incense in Infinite Craft?

This is the most part of Infinite Craft for me—when you craft a new element and can play around with it to find all combinations you can make. These are only some of the combinations you can make with Incense. 

  • Smoke + Incense = Prayer
  • Incense + Prayer = Angel
  • Incense + Water = Perfume
  • Incense + Coin = Offering
  • Diamond + Incense = Jewelry 
  • Tree + Incense = Poseidon
  • Perfume + Incense = Smell

Unlocking Incense opens the path toward religious elements. Even though it’s not directly made of Incense, you can make a Devil by combining Angel and Smoke, and that opens up even more possibilities. 

Dot Esports is keeping track of all combinations we have found so far, and I recommend you check out our list of all Infinite Craft recipes—that’s growing larger each day. Another way to find more recipes is to use Infinite Craft Solver.

related content
Read Article Cate Blanchett as Lilith is on point in first glimpse at Borderlands movie
Borderlands 2 Lilith
Category:
General
General
Cate Blanchett as Lilith is on point in first glimpse at Borderlands movie
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Human in Infinite Craft
Making Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Human in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Purge the unclean: PowerWash Simulator’s latest collab may just be best ever
Warhammer 40k collabs with Powerwash Simulator
Category:
General
General
Purge the unclean: PowerWash Simulator’s latest collab may just be best ever
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Hate in Infinite Craft
Hate in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Hate in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Cate Blanchett as Lilith is on point in first glimpse at Borderlands movie
Borderlands 2 Lilith
Category:
General
General
Cate Blanchett as Lilith is on point in first glimpse at Borderlands movie
Michael Beckwith Michael Beckwith Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Human in Infinite Craft
Making Adam and Eve in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Human in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 20, 2024
Read Article Purge the unclean: PowerWash Simulator’s latest collab may just be best ever
Warhammer 40k collabs with Powerwash Simulator
Category:
General
General
Purge the unclean: PowerWash Simulator’s latest collab may just be best ever
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Hate in Infinite Craft
Hate in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Hate in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 20, 2024
Read Article All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Category:
Codes
Codes
General
General
All working Dead by Daylight Codes (February 2024): Get Free Bloodpoints and Charms
Gökhan Çakır Gökhan Çakır Feb 20, 2024

Author

Izabela Tomakic
Staff Writer & World of Warcraft lead. Izabela has a long history with writing and games like World of Warcraft, League of Legends, Fortnite, and The Sims. Before finding her home at Dot Esports in 2021, Izabela was an English teacher and a freelancer at Hotspawn, GGRecon, and Gameranx. In her free time, you’ll find her writing novels, wandering Azeroth, or inting on Summoner’s Rift.