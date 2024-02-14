Category:
Indies

How to make Sand in Infinite Craft

Go get some sand.
Image of Sharmila Ganguly
Sharmila Ganguly
|
Published: Feb 14, 2024 07:38 am
Sand image | How to make Sand in Infinite Craft
Image via Heather Shevlin/Unsplash

Infinite Craft lets you craft an endless list of elements, some of which are easier to make but serves as crucial raw material for more complex items. Sand is one of those easily craftable elements you need to unlock the bigger recipes, so here’s how you can get it.

Recommended Videos

How to get Sand in Infinite Craft

Crafting Sand in Infinite Craft is as simple as combining Dust with Dust, just like real life. If you haven’t unlocked Dust yet, don’t worry. We’ve shared the full formula chart for Sand below.

Sand recipe in Infinite Craft
Some Sand to spare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First combine Earth with Wind to create Dust, then combine Dust with Dust to create Sand. It’s that easy. Now that you have Sand, you can unlock a variety of secondary elements in the game. 

Best Sand combinations in Infinite Craft

To work with Sand in Infinite Craft, start by combining it with the base elements: Fire, Water, Earth, and Wind. For your reference, fusing Sand with Fire gives you Glass, with Water gives you Beach, with Wind gives you Dune, and with Earth gives you Desert. As you can see, Sand unlocks a plethora of other possibilities in Infinite Craft

Here are some of the quirkiest combinations I found while experimenting with Sand in the game: 

  1. Sand + Dragon = Pyramid
  2. Sand + Brick = House
  3. Sand + Star Wars = Tatooine
  4. Sand + Lego = Sandcastle
  5. Sand + Glass = Hourglass
  6. Sand + Metal = Gold
  7. Sand + Wind Farm = Sandstorm
  8. Sand + Engine = Sandbox
  9. Sand + Robot = Sandman
  10. Sand + Pyramid = Sphinx

Interestingly, you can create one of Infinite Craft’s most popular elements, Time, with Sand. All you need to do is combine it with Hourglass. Once you have Time, you can also create Eternity with it. 

These are definitely not the only combinations you can create with Sand. As you unlock more elements, you can combine them with Sand to test your creativity. 

While most of the Infinite Craft fun lies in discovering stuff on your own, you might need help figuring out some essential recipes in the game. You can check out our exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes for help, or learn how to play the awesome game with friends

related content
Read Article How to make Star Wars and Light Saber in Infinite Craft
Darth Vader holding a Light Saber; How to make a Light Saber in Infinity Craft
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to make Star Wars and Light Saber in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Mud in Infinite Craft
Muddy texture for Mud in Infinite Craft
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to make Mud in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Dark Mode mod for Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft in Dark Mode
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Dark Mode mod for Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Lethal Company getting ‘way bigger updates’—but be ready to wait ages for them
Lethal Company keyart with four silhouette astronauts in a red mist.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Lethal Company getting ‘way bigger updates’—but be ready to wait ages for them
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Steelrising trophy list: All trophies and achievements
Aegis using weapon in Steelrising gameplay trailer
Category:
Indies
Indies
Steelrising trophy list: All trophies and achievements
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 7, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Star Wars and Light Saber in Infinite Craft
Darth Vader holding a Light Saber; How to make a Light Saber in Infinity Craft
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to make Star Wars and Light Saber in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to make Mud in Infinite Craft
Muddy texture for Mud in Infinite Craft
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to make Mud in Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 14, 2024
Read Article How to get Dark Mode mod for Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft in Dark Mode
Category:
Indies
Indies
How to get Dark Mode mod for Infinite Craft
Sharmila Ganguly Sharmila Ganguly Feb 13, 2024
Read Article Lethal Company getting ‘way bigger updates’—but be ready to wait ages for them
Lethal Company keyart with four silhouette astronauts in a red mist.
Category:
Indies
Indies
Lethal Company getting ‘way bigger updates’—but be ready to wait ages for them
Isaac McIntyre Isaac McIntyre Feb 11, 2024
Read Article Steelrising trophy list: All trophies and achievements
Aegis using weapon in Steelrising gameplay trailer
Category:
Indies
Indies
Steelrising trophy list: All trophies and achievements
Hadley Vincent Hadley Vincent Feb 7, 2024

Author

Sharmila Ganguly
Staff Writer at Dot Esports. An enthusiastic gamer who bumped into the intricacies of video game journalism in 2021 and has been hustling ever since. Obsessed with first-person shooter titles, especially VALORANT. Contact: sharmila@dotesports.com