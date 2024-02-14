How to make Sand in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft lets you craft an endless list of elements, some of which are easier to make but serves as crucial raw material for more complex items. Sand is one of those easily craftable elements you need to unlock the bigger recipes, so here’s how you can get it.

How to get Sand in Infinite Craft

Crafting Sand in Infinite Craft is as simple as combining Dust with Dust, just like real life. If you haven’t unlocked Dust yet, don’t worry. We’ve shared the full formula chart for Sand below.

Some Sand to spare. Screenshot by Dot Esports

First combine Earth with Wind to create Dust, then combine Dust with Dust to create Sand. It’s that easy. Now that you have Sand, you can unlock a variety of secondary elements in the game.

Best Sand combinations in Infinite Craft

To work with Sand in Infinite Craft, start by combining it with the base elements: Fire, Water, Earth, and Wind. For your reference, fusing Sand with Fire gives you Glass, with Water gives you Beach, with Wind gives you Dune, and with Earth gives you Desert. As you can see, Sand unlocks a plethora of other possibilities in Infinite Craft.

Here are some of the quirkiest combinations I found while experimenting with Sand in the game:

Sand + Dragon = Pyramid Sand + Brick = House Sand + Star Wars = Tatooine Sand + Lego = Sandcastle Sand + Glass = Hourglass Sand + Metal = Gold Sand + Wind Farm = Sandstorm Sand + Engine = Sandbox Sand + Robot = Sandman Sand + Pyramid = Sphinx

Interestingly, you can create one of Infinite Craft’s most popular elements, Time, with Sand. All you need to do is combine it with Hourglass. Once you have Time, you can also create Eternity with it.

These are definitely not the only combinations you can create with Sand. As you unlock more elements, you can combine them with Sand to test your creativity.

While most of the Infinite Craft fun lies in discovering stuff on your own, you might need help figuring out some essential recipes in the game. You can check out our exhaustive list of Infinite Craft recipes for help, or learn how to play the awesome game with friends.