What is Bingo in Infinite Craft? PvP mode, explained

Infinite Craft is highly addictive and possibilities are endless, and as expected, players have already found ways to play PvP against each other.

The best format so far is Bingo, where players fill a board with objects from Infinite Craft and then race to complete a row or column of these items in separate game attempts. Unfortunately, there’s no single website or app that creates the game for you just yet; but fear not, as you can make a bingo game yourself.

How to play Bingo in Infinite Craft

I dare you to find a way to create a Sharktopusnado. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Generate a list of prompts

There are endless crafts and objects to discover and create in Infinite Craft, so picking the right recipes is crucial. After all, you don’t want players making Clouds instantly and filling out the bingo card straight away.

Be sure to select tough prompts that require many steps to craft, like Obsidian, Life, or Godzilla (yes, you can make Godzilla). You can even think of your own list of objects as it’s highly likely a recipe exists for them—although you should at the very least try and create them first.

Make a bingo board

Now it’s time to build your Infinite Craft bingo board. Most players have built custom bingo boards using free sites like Osric or Bingo Baker, which let you customize each square and even randomize the terms so they are in a completely different order, making each game entirely different.

A common bingo board is five-by-five squares, but if you want a quicker or longer game, you can adjust as necessary—it’s really up to you. Once complete, generate a new board and send it to your friends, then fire away! Remember to make sure each player has reset their board as you’ll want players to start from scratch.

Optional: Display the board in real-time against friends

An intuitive way to play against friends. Screenshot by Dot Esports The settings you’ll need. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Some Infinite Craft streamers have set up an online PvP-like system thanks to websites like Bingosync, which lets you create a room for friends to join with a live updating bingo board for all players to use.

The site even has a chat function and can randomize the prompts each time. To use Bingosync to play Infinite Craft:

Visit the Bingosync website and create a new room . Pick a Room Name, password (if you’d like the room to be private), and a Nickname for yourself. Under “Game,” choose “ Custom (Advanced) .” Under “Variant,” pick “ Randomized .” For Board, enter your prompts in JSON format. You will need to include at least 25 prompts to fill a five-by-five board. Example: [ {“name”: “Tornado”}, {“name”: “Unicorn”}… {“name”: “Yellowstone”} ] Under “Mode,” pick “ Non-Lockout .” Select “Make Room.”

. Send the link to the room (in your browser bar) to your friends. They’ll need to pick a nickname, enter the password, and then pick a color.

to the room (in your browser bar) to your friends. They’ll need to pick a nickname, enter the password, and then pick a color. Once your friends are in, begin the game, and have your friends click on the board whenever they find one of the prompts.

There’s no doubt as Infinite Craft grows more third-party apps will pop up that let people play Infinite Craft Bingo quite easily, but for now, it’s the custom method that works best.