How to reset in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft, the latest Neal.Fun browser game, sees players put together random elements or objects to create interesting and fun combinations with hundreds of outcomes and recipes. But sometimes, you might get a little sidetracked and flood the board with useless items.

We’ve all been there, and it’s not great. Luckily, there are at least two different ways to reset the sandbox. Here’s how to reset your screen in Infinite Craft.

How do you reset and restart in Infinite Craft?

Do you still want to proceed? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two different options when it comes to resetting the screen in Infinite Craft: Clearing and resetting. “Clear” removes any active element or object that are currently on the board, but your existing recipes in the sidebar will save. “Reset” wipes the lot; the board and the recipes you’ve discovered in that session.

To Clear the board, click the paintbrush icon on the bottom-right of the sandbox. Be careful, as there is no warning prompt before you do this—any connected object in the space will disappear. After clearing, your sidebar will remain populated with anything you’ve created.

To Reset the board, click the Reset button in the bottom-left of the sandbox. When you click Reset, a prompt will pop up at the top of your browser warning you that you’re about to start over. If you proceed, you’ll be reset back to the beginning with just the base elements once again; Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth.

That’s all there is to clearing and resetting in Infinite Craft. Now get out there and start discovering the game’s vast database of combinations. Or be like me and slam all the completely random objects together until you get a Sharknado.