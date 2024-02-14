Category:
General

How to reset in Infinite Craft

A fresh start might be what you need.
Image of Nicholas Taifalos
Nicholas Taifalos
|
Published: Feb 13, 2024 09:23 pm
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Infinite Craft, the latest Neal.Fun browser game, sees players put together random elements or objects to create interesting and fun combinations with hundreds of outcomes and recipes. But sometimes, you might get a little sidetracked and flood the board with useless items.

Recommended Videos

We’ve all been there, and it’s not great. Luckily, there are at least two different ways to reset the sandbox. Here’s how to reset your screen in Infinite Craft.

How do you reset and restart in Infinite Craft?

A Google Chrome prompt warning you that you're about to reset Infinite Craft.
Do you still want to proceed? Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are two different options when it comes to resetting the screen in Infinite Craft: Clearing and resetting. “Clear” removes any active element or object that are currently on the board, but your existing recipes in the sidebar will save. “Reset” wipes the lot; the board and the recipes you’ve discovered in that session.

To Clear the board, click the paintbrush icon on the bottom-right of the sandbox. Be careful, as there is no warning prompt before you do this—any connected object in the space will disappear. After clearing, your sidebar will remain populated with anything you’ve created.

To Reset the board, click the Reset button in the bottom-left of the sandbox. When you click Reset, a prompt will pop up at the top of your browser warning you that you’re about to start over. If you proceed, you’ll be reset back to the beginning with just the base elements once again; Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth.

That’s all there is to clearing and resetting in Infinite Craft. Now get out there and start discovering the game’s vast database of combinations. Or be like me and slam all the completely random objects together until you get a Sharknado.

related content
Read Article How to make Obsidian in Infinite Craft
A series of items displayed in Infinite Craft, all stemming from Obsidian in the center.
Category:
General
General
How to make Obsidian in Infinite Craft
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Life Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make The Simpsons in Infinite Craft
Simpsons Hit and Run Box Art
Category:
General
General
How to make The Simpsons in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make Venus in Infinite Craft
Venus recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Venus in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Infinite Craft logo
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Obsidian in Infinite Craft
A series of items displayed in Infinite Craft, all stemming from Obsidian in the center.
Category:
General
General
How to make Obsidian in Infinite Craft
Alexis Walker Alexis Walker Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Life Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Life in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make The Simpsons in Infinite Craft
Simpsons Hit and Run Box Art
Category:
General
General
How to make The Simpsons in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 13, 2024
Read Article How to make Venus in Infinite Craft
Venus recipe in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Venus in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 13, 2024
Read Article All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Infinite Craft logo
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft crafting recipes
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 13, 2024

Author

Nicholas Taifalos
Aussie Editor for Dot Esports. Nick, better known as Taffy, began his esports career as a commentator, switching to journalism with a focus on Oceanic esports, particularly CS:GO and Dota. Email: nicholas@dotesports.com