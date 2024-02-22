Category:
How to make Wine in Infinite Craft

Get ready to perform a miracle.
Image of Wine in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alongside countries, people, and abstract conceptions, you can also make Wine in Infinite Craft. Compared to later game recipes, making Wine in the latest Neal Agarwal game is much easier.

Infinite Craft is the definition of a sandbox game created by game developer Neal Agarwal. Supplying you with only four basic elements, Water, Fire, Wind, and Earth, you can set off to create as much or as little as you desire. Wine is only one of thousands of creations that you can make, but it is an essential element to construct further blocks.

If you are trying to make Wine in Infinite Craft, here’s what you need to do.

How to craft Wine in Infinite Craft

You can craft Wine in Infinite Craft by adding Water to Glass. If you are starting from scratch or do not have these elements, the process becomes longer but not much more difficult. If you are attempting to make Wine, follow this process:

An image showing how to make Wine in Infinite Craft.
You don't need too many elements to make Wine in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports
  • Step One
    • Earth + Fire = Lava
    • Lava + Lava = Volcano
  • Step Two
    • Wind + Earth = Dust
    • Dust + Dust = Sand
  • Step Three
    • Volcano + Sand = Glass
    • Glass + Water = Wine

With that, you have just turned Water into Wine. If your goal in Infinite Craft is to expand your elements as much as possible, then Wine is your gateway to making the majority of other drinks or alcoholic elements. From Wine, I have been able to create Moonshine, Drunk, Drunkenness, Sake, Vodka, and similar items with more to be found later on.

In Infinite Craft, there are often different ways to get the same outcome, though this is the only way I have found to make Wine so far. From here, you can craft more drinks, status effects, or even entire countries. Compared to other elements, such as Infinity itself, Wine is a simple item to craft.

