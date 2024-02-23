How to make Money in Infinite Craft

Money makes the world go round, but sometimes, it can be hard to scrounge up cash for yourself. In Infinite Craft, however, it’s much easier to make Money with a few combinations.

If you’ve been looking to rack up millions for your own, you can gather specific words to combine from multiple different topics. There is, however, one straight forward recipe that you can follow to find money fast—and I promise this isn’t a get-rich-quick scheme.

Here’s the best combination recipe to make Money in Infinite Craft.

Creating Money in Infinite Craft

Got the Midas touch. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To create Money in Infinite Craft, you’ll only need five combinations from the starting items at the beginning of the game. As many people know, Money technically grows from trees, and in the recipe, you’ll need to harness the power of nature to make some bank.

The full combination recipe for Money is as follows:

Earth + Water = Plant

Plant + Wind = Dandelion

Plant + Plant = Tree

Dandelion + Tree = Wish

Tree + Wish = Money

After finally grabbing some green to line your pockets, you can continue to expand your profits by combining Money with itself to create Gold, then combine Gold with Money once more to create Rich.

The profits will continue to skyrocket as you experiment, especially if you combine Rich with a whole slew of different items. Just be wary; one wrong combination and you’ll end up Bankrupt with nothing left. You should also be aware of others trying to secure the bag with you, since combining Money with Love will also equal Marriage.