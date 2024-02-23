How to get Marriage in Infinite Craft

Marriage is one of the biggest steps a loving couple can take in their lives and requires plenty of planning and deliberation ahead of time. In Infinite Craft, you can find marriage with a handful of word combinations instead, so you don’t need to worry about commitment just yet.

Marriage isn’t a simple word that can be created with one or two combinations, just like how a marriage can’t be summed up in one or two dates. You’ll need to find what works and be patient as you discover the right formula for success. There are plenty of steps to take, but if you stay committed, you’ll find yourself hitched with a new word for your collection.

Here is the fastest way to achieve Marriage in Infinite Craft.

Crafting Marriage in Infinite Craft

Put a ring on it.

To create Marriage in Infinite Craft, you’ll have to create the whole family dynamic by combining the various stages of humanity together. Eventually, you’ll be able to plant the seeds of a budding romance as your newly found Adults find Love in a sea of different words and concepts, before finally creating Marriage.

Here is the full combination recipe for Marriage:

Human + Human = Family

Family + Human = Baby

Baby + Baby = Child

Child + Baby = Teenager

Teenager + Child = Adult

Adult + Love = Marriage

You can also find many different words related to Marriage after you’ve tied the knot. For example, you can end things early by combining Marriage and Destruction to acquire Divorce or find the Husband by combining Marriage and Husky.