Category:
General

How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft

Absolute carnage.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 21, 2024 01:20 pm
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are many items you can create in Infinite Craft, but there are also many ways to erase and destroy. You can even create the ultimate power of Destruction if you wish, and it doesn’t even take that many steps to do so.

Recommended Videos

Often times, destruction is a force of nature that cannot be stopped by the feeble attempts of man. We are usually forced to take shelter, find higher ground, or brace for impact as we try to ride out the storm. In Infinite Craft, searching for Destruction is much more simpler than this, and infinitely safer to complete as you explore the limitless words available at your fingertips.

Here is the fastest combination recipe to create Destruction in Infinite Craft.

Creating Destruction in Infinite Craft

Destruction web in Infinite Craft
Different means, same destruction. Screenshot by Dot Esports

There are only four individual combinations you’ll need before you can create Destruction in Infinite Craft, starting off with the four basic items at the beginning of the game. Once you’ve started, it’ll make plenty of sense, and will even open up many different unique pathways to other disasters moving forward.

The simple recipe calls for:

  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Wave + Wave = Tsunami
  • Wind + Wind = Tornado
  • Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

Although it is a straight-forward recipe, Destruction can branch out into multiple different item genres and types. From mythos to real life, you can discover plenty of different scenarios, popular figures, and other surprising results when you combine Destruction with other items found in your collection, such as the following items:

  • Destruction + Heart = Broken
  • Destruction + Philosophy = Nihilism
  • Destruction + Boulder = Meteor
  • Destruction + Japan = Godzilla
  • Destruction + Garden = War
  • Destruction + Meal = Leftovers
  • Destruction + Baseball Bat = Home Run
  • Destruction + Dog = Hound
related content
Read Article All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
bro in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024
Read Article When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?
Miquella riding Torrent in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with a blighted Erdtree on the horizon
Category:
General
General
When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Steam in Infinite Craft
steam in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Steam in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Mars in Infinite Craft
Mars in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Mars in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
The Infinite Craft logo.
Category:
General
General
All Infinite Craft recipes and combos
Scott Robertson Scott Robertson and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
bro in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Bro in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024
Read Article When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?
Miquella riding Torrent in Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree DLC with a blighted Erdtree on the horizon
Category:
General
General
When does the new Elden Ring DLC release?
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter and others Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Steam in Infinite Craft
steam in infinite craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Steam in Infinite Craft
Andrew Highton Andrew Highton Feb 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Mars in Infinite Craft
Mars in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Mars in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 21, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.