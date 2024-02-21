How to make Destruction in Infinite Craft

There are many items you can create in Infinite Craft, but there are also many ways to erase and destroy. You can even create the ultimate power of Destruction if you wish, and it doesn’t even take that many steps to do so.

Often times, destruction is a force of nature that cannot be stopped by the feeble attempts of man. We are usually forced to take shelter, find higher ground, or brace for impact as we try to ride out the storm. In Infinite Craft, searching for Destruction is much more simpler than this, and infinitely safer to complete as you explore the limitless words available at your fingertips.

Here is the fastest combination recipe to create Destruction in Infinite Craft.

Creating Destruction in Infinite Craft

There are only four individual combinations you’ll need before you can create Destruction in Infinite Craft, starting off with the four basic items at the beginning of the game. Once you’ve started, it’ll make plenty of sense, and will even open up many different unique pathways to other disasters moving forward.

The simple recipe calls for:

Water + Wind = Wave

Wave + Wave = Tsunami

Wind + Wind = Tornado

Tornado + Tsunami = Destruction

Although it is a straight-forward recipe, Destruction can branch out into multiple different item genres and types. From mythos to real life, you can discover plenty of different scenarios, popular figures, and other surprising results when you combine Destruction with other items found in your collection.