How to make Dog in Infinite Craft

Whether they’re a protector, a lazy roommate, or a best friend, getting a dog will most likely be one of the best decisions of your life. In Infinite Craft, you can also find a furry pal among the countless combinations in the game after you’ve experimented a bit.

There are multiple different ways to end up with a Dog in Infinite Craft, but there is one way that cuts down many steps from the process. With a large number of combination recipes, you’ll go from sandstorms and other worlds to sitting at home with a trusty companion in your inventory.

Here is the fastest combination recipe for Dog in Infinite Craft.

Creating Dog in Infinite Craft

Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire the word Dog, you’ll need to collect about 14 different combinations, and it takes a relatively unexpected turn from the opening combo. Instead of diving into the living creature side of the word spectrum, you’ll need to tap into the space-exploring side of your collection.

Earth + Wind = Dust

Water + Wind = Wave

Fire + Wind = Smoke

Dust + Wind = Sandstorm

Dust + Earth = Planet

Water + Wave = Tsunami

Smoke + Wave = Surf

Fire + Water = Steam

Planet + Sandstorm = Mars

Surf + Tsunami = Surfer

Earth + Steam = Mud

Dust + Mars = Rover

Mud + Surfer = Muddy

Muddy + Rover = Dog

This makes sense considering Rover is a relatively classic dog name, and our mischievous pals often dive head-first into mud whenever they get the chance. Once you’ve collected Dog for yourself, you can expand into multiple other pet types by combining Human with Dog to create Pet. You can also combine Dog with Love to get an even cuter outcome with Puppy.