Category:
General

How to make Dog in Infinite Craft

It doesn't have to be so ruff.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 20, 2024 05:35 pm
Multiple Dog webs in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Whether they’re a protector, a lazy roommate, or a best friend, getting a dog will most likely be one of the best decisions of your life. In Infinite Craft, you can also find a furry pal among the countless combinations in the game after you’ve experimented a bit.

Recommended Videos

There are multiple different ways to end up with a Dog in Infinite Craft, but there is one way that cuts down many steps from the process. With a large number of combination recipes, you’ll go from sandstorms and other worlds to sitting at home with a trusty companion in your inventory.

Here is the fastest combination recipe for Dog in Infinite Craft.

Creating Dog in Infinite Craft

Dog web in Infinite Craft
Your best friend awaits. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To acquire the word Dog, you’ll need to collect about 14 different combinations, and it takes a relatively unexpected turn from the opening combo. Instead of diving into the living creature side of the word spectrum, you’ll need to tap into the space-exploring side of your collection.

  • Earth + Wind = Dust
  • Water + Wind = Wave
  • Fire + Wind = Smoke
  • Dust + Wind = Sandstorm
  • Dust + Earth = Planet
  • Water + Wave = Tsunami
  • Smoke + Wave = Surf
  • Fire + Water = Steam
  • Planet + Sandstorm = Mars
  • Surf + Tsunami = Surfer
  • Earth + Steam = Mud
  • Dust + Mars = Rover
  • Mud + Surfer = Muddy
  • Muddy + Rover = Dog

This makes sense considering Rover is a relatively classic dog name, and our mischievous pals often dive head-first into mud whenever they get the chance. Once you’ve collected Dog for yourself, you can expand into multiple other pet types by combining Human with Dog to create Pet. You can also combine Dog with Love to get an even cuter outcome with Puppy.

related content
Read Article Recent Lara Croft image reportedly doesn’t represent her appearance in upcoming Tomb Raider game
Lara Croft drawing an arrow with her bow.
Category:
General
General
Recent Lara Croft image reportedly doesn’t represent her appearance in upcoming Tomb Raider game
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Time in Infinite Crafting
Category:
General
General
How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to craft Carrot Soap in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Mickey Mouse and Merlin next to the player in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category:
General
General
How to craft Carrot Soap in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Darren Miller Darren Miller Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Evil in Infinite Craft
Evil connections in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Evil in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft with words associated with anime.
Category:
General
General
How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 20, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Recent Lara Croft image reportedly doesn’t represent her appearance in upcoming Tomb Raider game
Lara Croft drawing an arrow with her bow.
Category:
General
General
Recent Lara Croft image reportedly doesn’t represent her appearance in upcoming Tomb Raider game
Andrej Barovic Andrej Barovic Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Time in Infinite Crafting
Category:
General
General
How to make Time in Infinite Craft
Adam Newell Adam Newell Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to craft Carrot Soap in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Mickey Mouse and Merlin next to the player in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Category:
General
General
How to craft Carrot Soap in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Darren Miller Darren Miller Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Evil in Infinite Craft
Evil connections in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Evil in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 20, 2024
Read Article How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
Infinite Craft with words associated with anime.
Category:
General
General
How to make Anime in Infinite Craft
Karli Iwamasa Karli Iwamasa Feb 20, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.