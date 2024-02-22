It’s wild to think that modern science has explained almost all natural phenomena. When you consider this, you really start to appreciate Infinite Craft. Scientific explanation, what’s that? Combine two things and get another thing; that’s all there is to it. Here’s how to make Lightning in Infinite Craft.

Lightning recipe in Infinite Craft

Add some fire to that cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making Lightning in Infinite Craft is really simple. You just need to combine Cloud and Fire.

Here’s the whole process:

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Water Fire Steam Steam Steam Cloud Fire Cloud Lightning

Bonus: How to turn Lightning into Energy in Infinite Craft

Turning Lightning into Energy is simple too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As cool as it is to have Lightning, it’s not very useful on its own. With a little bit of combining, you can turn Lightning into Energy. Energy is really useful because you can use it to make many other creations in Infinite Craft.

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Lightning Steam Electricity Electricity Sun Solar Panel Solar Panel Wind Windmill Windmill Fire Energy

If you continue to combine Energy with other creations, you can create things like a Car, Metal, Steel, and plenty of other recipes. You can even create real people in Infinite Craft, like Obama, Kanye West, Messi, or even Hatsune Miku (okay, she is not technically a real person, but you get the jist). Let your imagination run wild and see if you can be the first to discover something new in Infinite Craft.