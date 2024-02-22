Category:
How to make Lightning in Infinite Craft

There's no need to capture it in a bottle!
Published: Feb 22, 2024
Lightning in the sky
Image via Pixabay

It’s wild to think that modern science has explained almost all natural phenomena. When you consider this, you really start to appreciate Infinite Craft. Scientific explanation, what’s that? Combine two things and get another thing; that’s all there is to it. Here’s how to make Lightning in Infinite Craft.

Lightning recipe in Infinite Craft

Infinite Craft recipe for Lightning
Add some fire to that cloud. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Making Lightning in Infinite Craft is really simple. You just need to combine Cloud and Fire.

Here’s the whole process:

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
WaterFireSteam
SteamSteamCloud
FireCloudLightning

Bonus: How to turn Lightning into Energy in Infinite Craft

Recipe for making Energy from Lightning in Infinite Craft
Turning Lightning into Energy is simple too. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As cool as it is to have Lightning, it’s not very useful on its own. With a little bit of combining, you can turn Lightning into Energy. Energy is really useful because you can use it to make many other creations in Infinite Craft.

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
LightningSteamElectricity
ElectricitySunSolar Panel
Solar PanelWindWindmill
WindmillFireEnergy

If you continue to combine Energy with other creations, you can create things like a CarMetalSteel, and plenty of other recipes. You can even create real people in Infinite Craft, like ObamaKanye West, Messi, or even Hatsune Miku (okay, she is not technically a real person, but you get the jist). Let your imagination run wild and see if you can be the first to discover something new in Infinite Craft.

Read Article How to make Messi in Infinite Craft
Messi in Infinite Craft without the recipe
How to make Messi in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Angel in Infinite Craft
Angel recipe in Infinite Craft.
How to make Angel in Infinite Craft
Mateusz Miter Mateusz Miter Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Electricity in Infinite Craft
Created Electricity in Infinite Craft
How to make Electricity in Infinite Craft
Izabela Tomakic Izabela Tomakic Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft
An image of the Skibidi Toilet recipe in Infinite Craft
How to make Skibidi Toilet in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 22, 2024
Read Article How to make Steel in Infinite Craft
A blacksmith is making something on the forge
How to make Steel in Infinite Craft
Aleksandar Perišić Aleksandar Perišić Feb 22, 2024
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.