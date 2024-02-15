How to make Metal in Infinite Craft

In Infinite Craft, the goal is to create whatever you want using the elements and materials you’ve already crafted. Naturally, Metal is a material you’ll need to have since it’s used to make tons of different things in the world.

However, Metal is a surprisingly complex item to make. In fact, you have to go in reverse with this one where you’re crafting a Car, an object with metal in it, before creating Metal. If you’ve been stuck trying to figure out how to get Metal, here’s a step-by-step guide to help.

Crafting Metal in Infinite Craft

Why are we crafting Car before Metal?

Despite being a key part of many objects in everyday life, Metal isn’t one of the first craftable items in Infinite Craft. Before you can start making Metal, you first need to focus on making Engine and Energy. Combining those two items will bring you to Car and put you down a path with other metal-related items.

Crafting Engine in Infinite Craft

Engine can be crafted using a combination of Kite and Steam.

Plant + Plant = Tree

Tree + Tree = Forest

Forest + Tree = Wood

Wood + Tree = Paper

Paper + Wind = Kite

Water + Fire = Steam

Kite + Steam = Engine

Crafting Energy in Infinite Craft

The full recipe for Energy is quite long if you don’t already have the two key parts: Electricity and Sun. But once you have Electricity and Sun, all you have to do is put them together and work with Solar Panel and Windmill to eventually arrive at Energy.

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Fire = Lightning

Lightning + Steam = Electricity

Fire + Earth = Lava

Lava + Earth = Stone

Stone + Stone = Boulder

Lava + Fire = Volcano

Boulder + Volcano = Meteor

Meteor + Earth = Moon

Moon + Earth = Eclipse

Eclipse + Fire = Sun

Electricity + Sun = Solar Panel

Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Fire = Energy

Crafting Car, Rust, Iron, and Steel in Infinite Craft

With Engine and Energy in your possession, combine them to create Car. After that, the rest is straightforward.

Engine + Energy = Car

Tree + Fire = Ash

Car + Ash = Rust

Rust + Rust = Iron

Iron + Iron = Steel

Steel + Steel = Metal

After you successfully craft Metal, you can start making other fun items like Gold (Metal + Metal), Knight (Metal + Prince), Robot (Metal + Rocket), or even Tinkerbell (Metal + Fairy). Fun fact: If you combine Tinkerbell and Robot, you get Tinkerbot, so you have a whole lot of cool stuff to look forward to once Metal is finally in your bank.