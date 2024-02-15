Energy seems like it would be one of the most basic things you could craft in Infinite Craft, and yet it takes a bit of thinking and effort to get there. Still, it’s definitely worth making since it can help you create a ton of other words. After all, we use energy all the time to do everyday activities and create new things.

If you’ve already spent too much time and energy trying to figure out how to make Energy in Infinite Craft, here’s a quick guide on how to make it from scratch.

Crafting Energy in Infinite Craft

Fuel up with this recipe for Energy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The shortest way I crafted Energy involved two main components: Electricity and Sun. Once you make those two words, you can easily get Solar Panel and Windmill, both of which generate Energy.

Crafting Electricity in Infinite Craft

Electricity is fairly simple to craft in just a few steps:

Fire + Water = Steam

Steam + Steam = Cloud

Cloud + Fire = Lightning

Lightning + Steam = Electricity

Crafting Sun in Infinite Craft

Sun can be created in different ways, but this is a relatively easy recipe I used:

Fire + Earth = Lava

Lava + Earth = Stone

Stone + Stone = Boulder

Lava + Fire = Volcano

Boulder + Volcano = Meteor

Meteor + Earth = Moon

Moon + Earth = Eclipse

Eclipse + Fire = Sun

Crafting Solar Panel and Windmill in Infinite Craft

Now that you have Electricity and Sun, combine them to get Solar Panel, which can be used to get Windmill and then Energy with help from the basic elements.

Electricity + Sun = Solar Panel

Solar Panel + Wind = Windmill

Windmill + Fire = Energy

Unlocking Energy lets you make technology like Cars or even Laser Beams as well as physical activities that require energy, like Dance. Get creative and see what other technologies and activities you can whip up with Energy. You’ll get a bunch of new items to work with by combining Energy with random words. You can make just about anything in Infinite Craft.