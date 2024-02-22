How to make Steel in Infinite Craft

What came first, the Car or the Steel? Well, according to Infinite Craft, the Car came first. Infinite Craft never ceases to amaze us. Here’s how you can make Steel in Infinite Craft.

Recommended Videos

Steel recipe in Infinite Craft

Make that Car rust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Steel in Infinite Craft, combine two pieces of Iron. To make Iron, you first need to make a Car, get it to rust, and then get Iron. Makes perfect sense, right? Before we make a Car, you need to have an Energy source and an Engine.

Energy

Wind Energy is pretty good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you make a Car, you need to make some Energy, so here’s a quick guide on how to make Energy in Infinite Craft:

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Earth Water Plant Plant Wind Dandelion Earth Dust Planet Dandelion Planet Sun Water Fire Steam Steam Steam Cloud Fire Cloud Lightning Lightning Steam Electricity Sun Electricity Solar Panel Solar Panel Wind Windmill Windmill Fire Energy

Engine

I bet you didn’t know this is how they make Engines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ever wondered how to make an Engine? It’s simple, you just need a children’s toy and some hot wind.

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Plant Plant Tree Tree Tree Forest Forest Tree Wood Wood Tree Paper Paper Wind Kite Kite Steam Engine (I mean, obviously!)

Steel

Now that you have some Energy and an Engine powered by a kid’s toy, you can make a Car and eventually get Steel.

First Ingredient Second Ingredient Result Engine Energy Car Fire Tree Ash Car Ash Rust Rust Rust Iron Iron Iron Steel

Fun fact: If you mix Steel with Steel, you get Metal. There are so many cool creations in Infinite Craft. You can make anything from famous celebrities like Kanye West, Obama, or Hatsune Miku to SpongeBob SquarePants.