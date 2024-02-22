Category:
How to make Steel in Infinite Craft

Too much rust turns into pure steel… apparently.
A blacksmith is making something on the forge
Image via Pixabay

What came first, the Car or the Steel? Well, according to Infinite Craft, the Car came first. Infinite Craft never ceases to amaze us. Here’s how you can make Steel in Infinite Craft.

Steel recipe in Infinite Craft

Formula for making Steel in Infinite Craft
Make that Car rust. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Steel in Infinite Craftcombine two pieces of Iron. To make Iron, you first need to make a Car, get it to rust, and then get Iron. Makes perfect sense, right? Before we make a Car, you need to have an Energy source and an Engine.

Energy

Formula for making Energy in Infinite Craft
Wind Energy is pretty good. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before you make a Car, you need to make some Energy, so here’s a quick guide on how to make Energy in Infinite Craft:

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
EarthWaterPlant
PlantWindDandelion
EarthDustPlanet
DandelionPlanetSun
WaterFireSteam
SteamSteamCloud
FireCloudLightning
LightningSteamElectricity
SunElectricitySolar Panel
Solar PanelWindWindmill
WindmillFireEnergy

Engine

Engine recipe in Infinite Craft
I bet you didn’t know this is how they make Engines. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Ever wondered how to make an Engine? It’s simple, you just need a children’s toy and some hot wind.

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
PlantPlantTree
TreeTreeForest
ForestTreeWood
WoodTreePaper
PaperWindKite
KiteSteamEngine (I mean, obviously!)

Steel

Now that you have some Energy and an Engine powered by a kid’s toy, you can make a Car and eventually get Steel.

First IngredientSecond IngredientResult
EngineEnergyCar
FireTreeAsh
CarAshRust
RustRustIron
IronIronSteel

Fun fact: If you mix Steel with Steel, you get Metal. There are so many cool creations in Infinite Craft. You can make anything from famous celebrities like Kanye WestObama, or Hatsune Miku to SpongeBob SquarePants.

