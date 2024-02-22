How to make Steel in Infinite Craft

What came first, the Car or the Steel? Well, according to Infinite Craft, the Car came first. Infinite Craft never ceases to amaze us. Here’s how you can make Steel in Infinite Craft.
Steel recipe in Infinite Craft
To make Steel in Infinite Craft, combine two pieces of Iron. To make Iron, you first need to make a Car, get it to rust, and then get Iron. Makes perfect sense, right? Before we make a Car, you need to have an Energy source and an Engine.
Energy
Before you make a Car, you need to make some Energy, so here’s a quick guide on how to make Energy in Infinite Craft:
|First Ingredient
|Second Ingredient
|Result
|Earth
|Water
|Plant
|Plant
|Wind
|Dandelion
|Earth
|Dust
|Planet
|Dandelion
|Planet
|Sun
|Water
|Fire
|Steam
|Steam
|Steam
|Cloud
|Fire
|Cloud
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Steam
|Electricity
|Sun
|Electricity
|Solar Panel
|Solar Panel
|Wind
|Windmill
|Windmill
|Fire
|Energy
Engine
Ever wondered how to make an Engine? It’s simple, you just need a children’s toy and some hot wind.
|First Ingredient
|Second Ingredient
|Result
|Plant
|Plant
|Tree
|Tree
|Tree
|Forest
|Forest
|Tree
|Wood
|Wood
|Tree
|Paper
|Paper
|Wind
|Kite
|Kite
|Steam
|Engine (I mean, obviously!)
Steel
Now that you have some Energy and an Engine powered by a kid’s toy, you can make a Car and eventually get Steel.
|First Ingredient
|Second Ingredient
|Result
|Engine
|Energy
|Car
|Fire
|Tree
|Ash
|Car
|Ash
|Rust
|Rust
|Rust
|Iron
|Iron
|Iron
|Steel
Fun fact: If you mix Steel with Steel, you get Metal. There are so many cool creations in Infinite Craft. You can make anything from famous celebrities like Kanye West, Obama, or Hatsune Miku to SpongeBob SquarePants.