Category:
General

How to make Wood in Infinite Craft

A basic element, but ever important.
Image of Tyler Esguerra
Tyler Esguerra
|
Published: Feb 16, 2024 09:06 pm
Wood in Infinite Craft
Screenshot by Dot Esports

From the early stages of life to modern times, Wood has been an essential tool that has helped humanity survive. In Infinite Craft, Wood is also essential in progressing your experiments as you continue discovering new items for your collection.

Recommended Videos

Among the countless creations and items in Infinite Craft, Wood might not be the most complicated to create. Unlike some concepts that require several different combinations across multiple pathways, Wood sits just a few steps from the starting elements and items when you first begin playing.

Here is the quickest combination recipe for Wood in Infinite Craft.

Creating Wood in Infinite Craft

Wood in Infinite Craft
A building block for living life. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you’re starting from scratch, you’ll only need four combinations to create Wood in Infinite Craft. It starts with Water and Earth, where you’ll create a basic Plant. From that point, you’ll just need three other items that you’ll create in a few short clicks.

The full combination recipe for Wood is as follows:

  • Water + Earth = Plant
  • Plant + Plant = Tree
  • Tree + Tree = Forest
  • Forest + Tree = Wood

Once you’ve created Wood, there are plenty of other combinations that you branch off into. For example, if you combine America with Wood, you’ll get one of the country’s most popular pastimes with the Baseball Bat. If you need something to jot down your thoughts, you can also combine Wood with Human to create a Pencil.

Wood and Fish make a Boat, Wood and Sushi make Bamboo, and Wood and Steam make a Train: the possibilities are endless with Wood in Infinite Craft, so be sure to try out a few with objects you’ve already unlocked.

related content
Read Article How to make Eve in Infinite Craft
An in game image of the Eve recipe from Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Eve in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Adam in Infinite Craft
An in game screenshot of the Adam item from Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Adam in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Pig in Infinite Craft
Pig in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Pig in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Slime in Infinite Craft
Slime recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Slime in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 16, 2024
Read Article What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to make Eve in Infinite Craft
An in game image of the Eve recipe from Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Eve in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Adam in Infinite Craft
An in game screenshot of the Adam item from Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Adam in Infinite Craft
Antonia Haynes Antonia Haynes Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Pig in Infinite Craft
Pig in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
How to make Pig in Infinite Craft
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024
Read Article How to make Slime in Infinite Craft
Slime recipe in Infinite Craft.
Category:
General
General
How to make Slime in Infinite Craft
Nádia Linhares Nádia Linhares Feb 16, 2024
Read Article What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
A loaded screen with recipe crafts in Infinite Craft
Category:
General
General
What is Error 1015 in Infinite Craft?
Tyler Esguerra Tyler Esguerra Feb 16, 2024

Author

Tyler Esguerra
Lead League of Legends writer for Dot Esports. Forever an LCS supporter, AD carry main, with more than five years in the industry. Sometimes I like clicking heads in Call of Duty or VALORANT. Creator of the Critical Strike Podcast.