How to make Windmill in Infinite Craft

Sometimes, even the simplest of concepts can give you a headache. This is why we’ve whipped up a handy guide showing you how to make a Windmill in Infinite Craft—so you can be our biggest fan.

There are many items and combinations in Infinite Craft, with notable entries like Oedipus and Pirate grabbing headlines, but Windmill is another useful element you need to know how to make in the AI-based browser game. As one of the hundreds of thousands of Infinite Craft recipes, Windmill is at the heart of various other useful concoctions: Electricity, Energy, and many more.

Windmill recipe in Infinite Craft

Windmill is one of the easier recipes in Infinite Craft. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Windmill in Infinite Craft, you will need to combine the Engine and Wind elements. Before this, though, you also need Fire, Water, and Steam to create the main two ingredients and get you over the finish line.

Let’s guide you through the process with a step-by-step walkthrough of how to get Engine, and eventually Windmill.

Fire + Water = Steam Fire + Steam = Engine Engine + Wind = Windmill

Wind is one of your first four starting elements, so you’ve already got one foot in the recipe before you even begin. It’s just a case of quickly whipping up an Engine—which is nearly as straightforward.

Infinite Craft is likely going to stick around for a long time, so check out the Infinite Craft Solver to find out how to make a myriad of recipes in the endless crafting game.